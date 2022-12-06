Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Daughter, 2, Decorates Xmas Tree In Adorable Video

It’s holiday time and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, couldn’t be more excited! The children’s book author/wife of Chris Pratt was eager to start decorating on Monday, Dec. 5, so she enlisted the help of her eldest daughter, two-year-old Lyla Maria to make some Christmas magic happen.

Kat had fans in awe as she shared a sweet Instagram of her daughter decorating a tiny, eco-friendly Christmas tree that was already potted and ready to be watered. Keeping some degree of privacy, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver angled her little one’s face away from the camera while “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” played in the background.

The scene was so adorable. Little Lyla fiddled with a box of ornaments while letting her little blonde curls bounce up and down. Next, it was time for some sparkle, so the tot wrapped a string of LED lights around her teeny tree.

Katherine seemed simply overjoyed in the caption, telling fans, “Lyla’s rockin around her very own Christmas tree! It’s getting festive over here!”

While it was clearly a sweet family moment, youngest daughter Eloise, six months, was not part of the video. Nor was Chris’ older son Jack, 10, who he shares with ex Anna Faris, 45.

The Pratt’s baby girl came into the world in May and they’ve been over the moon ever since. Chris announced the news on Instagram, and told followers, “We are excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

The devout family recently marked a milestone with Eloise as they celebrated her baptism in late Nov. Katherine shared an Instagram photo from the occasion, showing dad Arnie smooching his youngest grandchild.

Christmas is important for Katherine and family. But that doesn’t mean they break the bank on gifts. Talking about her easy-going approach to presents with Page Six in 2021, Kat said, “When I was little, my mom always loved when we would make her a card or give her a coupon for a dinner or lunch for just us. As I’ve gotten older, I have a whole newfound appreciation for gifts like that, and people really love them. The gift of time!”