Arnold Schwarzenegger Kisses Granddaughter Eloise, 6 Months, In Sweet Baptism Photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt baptized their daughter Eloise over the Thanksgiving weekend, and grandpa Arnold made an appearance!

By:
November 28, 2022 12:44PM EST
Katharine Schwarzenegger
View gallery
Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger and children 'THE LONGEST YARD' FILM PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 19 MAY 2005 May 19, 2005 - Hollywood, CA. Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger and children. Paramount Pictures presents the World Premiere of THE LONGEST YARD at Graumanis Chinese Theatre. Photo by: Eric Charbonneau®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Arnold Schwarzenegger,wife Maria Shriver, and kids 'BENCHWARMERS' FILM PREMIERE PRESENTED BY SONY PICTURES, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 02 APR 2006 April 02, 2006 Westwood, California Arnold Schwarzenegger,wife Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarznegger, Christina Maria Aurelia Schwarznegger, Katherine Eunice Schwarznegger, and Christopher Schwarznegger ' The Benchwarmers ' Los Angeles Premiere and Game UCLA Campus Photo ® JSSImages/BEImages
Arnold Schwarzenegger and children Christopher, Christina and Patrick Arnold Schwarzenegger out and about in Los Angeles, America - 16 Jan 2011 Arnold Schwarzenegger and family leave a restaurant in Brentwood after having lunch
Image Credit: AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, documented her family’s busy Thanksgiving weekend on Instagram with rare photos of all her loved ones, including her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the third photo in Katherine’s post, Arnold, 75, sweetly kissed his 6-month-old granddaughter Eloise on the cheek at church for her baptism. Katherine, who shares baby Eloise with husband Chris Pratt, 43, didn’t show her youngest daughter’s face in the photo with Arnold.

Katherine shared another photo of Eloise wearing a knit hat in her car seat next to a bunch of flowers. Katherine and Chris’ older daughter, 2-year-old Lyla, also showed up in a photo where her face was cropped out. Lyla wore a brown dress with white tights and matching shoes. It’s possible Lyla wore that adorable outfit to the family’s Thanksgiving.

Katherine’s mom Maria Shriver and her siblings Patrick, Christinaand Christopher were also present for family photos in the post. Another photo showed Katherine volunteering at a food drive with Chris on Thanksgiving. She captioned the post, “A weekend of yummy food, lots of love, a baptism, first holiday season and family. I am so grateful and thankful for these memories ♥️.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine and Chris welcomed Eloise in May. Chris announced the news on Instagram, and told followers, “We are excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.” The Jurassic Word Dominion actor is also the proud father of 10-year-old Jack, who he shares with his ex Anna Faris.

The Schwarzenegger family regularly gets together, despite Arnold and Maria’s messy split. The A-listers had split up way back in May 2011, after Maria learned that Arnold had an affair with their former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, which resulted in a son, Joseph Baena, 25. Although Arnold allegedly pleaded with Maria to forgive him, the Emmy Award-winning journalist filed for divorce a few months later. It took 10 years until Maria and Arnold’s divorce was finalized in December 2021.

More From Our Partners

ad