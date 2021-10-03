See Pics

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Love To Son Joseph Baena On His 24th Birthday — Photos

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one proud papa! The actor revealed he’s ‘so proud’ of son Joseph Baena as he posted a sweet birthday tribute.

We love the bond between Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and son Joseph Baena! The Terminator actor took to Instagram to celebrate Joseph’s 24th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 3, sharing photos from a celebratory brunch as well as a beautifully written tribute for his lookalike son. “Happy birthday @projoe2! I am so proud of you and I love you!” Arnold began his post. “You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year,” he added.

Arnold shared a series of pictures from a past brunch outing, which included the pair holding up their glasses — green juice for Arnold and a mug (perhaps with coffee) for Joseph — at a beautifully decorated restaurant. The Austrian native also included some past moments with his son, including a father-son bike ride around Los Angeles, and another casual snap in front of a body building mural.

In another post made by Joseph, the real estate agent was all-smiles as posted with a candle lit cake. Arnold was beaming as he sweetly placed a hand on Joseph’s back alongside an adorable dog and Joseph’s older brother Roger Baena. “So thankful for all the birthday wishes yesterday!!!” Joseph began his caption. “23 was amazing! It was filled with new friends new experiences and most importantly, a lot of goals met. Feeling extra grateful and excited to see what happens in year 24!” he added.

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Joseph Baena
Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Joseph Baena enjoy a bike ride in Los Angeles. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Joseph, who is Arnold’s son with Mildred Patricia Baena, has developed a close bond with his biological father in recent years. The California native has taken up body building, just like his famous pop, and the two are also regularly spotted catching up over bike rides around Los Angeles. Arnold is dad to Joseph’s half-siblings Katherine, 31, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, with ex-wife Maria Shriver.

In July, Joseph also paid tribute to Arnold with a special tribute to mark his 74th birthday. “Happy Birthday Dad! I hope your pump was juicy and may your day be filled with lots of schnitzel, schnapps and stogies,” he wrote, including the same photo Arnold posted on Oct. 3.