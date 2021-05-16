Joseph Baena, 23, Bonds With Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger On Venice Beach Bike Ride — See Pics

Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger were seen having some father-son bonding time, as the buff duo were spotted working out together.

Talk about an iconic father-son duo! Joseph Baena, the 23-year-old lookalike son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, was seen bike riding with his dad in Venice Beach on May 15, and the pair couldn’t look more alike — see all the pics here. The duo are big fans of riding their bikes in the oceanfront Los Angeles neighborhood, before heading to their favorite workout spot, Gold’s Gym. The Terminator alum, 73, cut a casual figure in black sweatpants, a blue tee featuring an image of his own likeness when he was younger, and black sneakers.

The former politician also wore a bright green puffer jacket for the ride, which he later tied around his waist. His son, who is the spitting image of Arnold, also kept it casual in a sporty look, opting for black shorts, a matching tee, and black-and-white Vans sneakers. Later that afternoon, Joseph took to Instagram to share a few photos from the set of his new film. “Having a great time on set of ‘Bully High,'” he wrote in the caption of the pic, which showed him filming scenes in a high school.

He jokingly added, “Finally know what it’s like to be a private school kid.” The recent college graduate recently revealed he’s taking after his A-list dad, appearing in the upcoming sci-fi comedy The Chariot. “I’m following my father’s footsteps because I’m doing my own thing,” he told Daily Mail back in February. “I’m pursuing acting because I want to pursue acting. So really the pressure is just from myself.” Nevertheless, it seems Joseph’s keeping his career options open as he also revealed he’s taken on a new role in the real estate world.

“Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate,” Joseph wrote on IG, dubbing himself “not your average realtor.” He said he was “looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team at [ARIA Silicon Beach Real Estate], but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!” Joseph said he would be primarily based in West Los Angeles and Silicon Beach. “So, if you’re buying, selling, or need help, shoot me a DM. Your support mends the world.”