Joseph Baena Reunites With Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger & Shares Photo In Front Of His Bodybuilding Mural

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena has shared a new snap of the pair bike riding past a mural of the iconic bodybuilder.

Joseph Baena has shared a new snap while out for a bike ride with his famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The young bodybuilder, 23, took to Instagram on January 15 to post a series of pics, including a photo which showed the father-son duo posing in front of a mural. It featured Arnold doing one of his famous bodybuilding poses, while the real-life Mr. Universe watched on. Joseph, who is the spitting image of his father, crossed his arms in the background, while rocking a black tee, grey shorts and dark sunglasses.

The pair are often spotted on daily bike rides around the Santa Monica-Brentwood area, and it appears the duo may have been out for their usual ride. Arnold looked sporty in an a blue tee and matching blue shorts as he smiled for the camera. “It’s fun going through your camera roll and finding fun pictures and memes you forgot about. Here’s a lil camera dump for ya! Enjoy your weekend everyone,” Joseph captioned the carousel post, which also included solo shots of him, and happy snaps with his pals. The “camera dump” comes just a few days after the former bodybuilding champ lambasted President Donald Trump in a powerful PSA, in which he compared the siege on Capitol Hill to the rise of Nazi Germany.

The former Governor of California took to Twitter on January 10, releasing an eight-minute-long video in which he declared Trump the “worst president ever”. He also talked about his childhood in Austria, and noted that he grew up among the impact of Kristallnacht, which he described as “a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys.” He added, “Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol. They shattered the ideas we took for granted … [and] trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”