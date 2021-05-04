Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 23, Reveals New Career 2 Years After College Graduation

Joseph Baena’s got muscles to spare and his father’s good looks, but Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son revealed he’s taking an unexpected professional path in life.

Forget The Terminator. Meet The Realtor. Joseph Baena, the 23-year-old child of Arnold Schwarzenegger, revealed on Monday (May 3) that he’s putting his college degree to work. “Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate,” said Joseph, who dubbed himself “not your average realtor.” He said he was “looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team at [ARIA Silicon Beach Real Estate], but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!”

If anyone is looking to buy (or sell) a condo from the spitting image of Conan the Barbarian, Joseph said he would be primarily based in West Los Angeles and Silicon Beach. “So, if you’re buying, selling, or need help, shoot me a DM. Your support mends the world,” he said, before adding, “tag someone who needs a home.” Speaking of tagging, Joseph tagged his new employer, as well as Keller Williams Silicon Beach, an “LA-Based Real Estate Office Serving Clients to Sell and Buy Property in the Silicon Beach Area & Beyond.”

Joseph’s announcement was met with praise from his friends, followers, and fellow workout bros. “Solid brother,” commented Sebastian Siegel. “Built like a house,” commented Philip Schulte, the man who secured @italian on Instagram. “congrats, my brother,” added Bear Degidio. “Imagine having Terminator Jr selling you a home,” commented one fan. “Nice. Good luck on this new journey.”

The journey seemingly began in April 2019 when Joseph graduated from college. On hand to celebrate this accomplishment was his father. “Congratulations, Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine, and today is your big day!” wrote the now 73-yer-old action movie icon. Arnold also shared a photo of him standing next to Joseph at the graduation ceremony, a proud smile on Arnie’s face as he clasped his son’s hand. “You have earned all of the celebrations, and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”

“Some of the best times of my life are because of this school and the people in these pictures,” Joseph captioned his own IG post he shared that day. “I am so incredibly grateful to have the privilege to study at and graduate from such a beautiful and high caliber school. I now have my degree in business administration, and with that, I believe this is only the beginning of a new road. Let’s see where it takes us!”