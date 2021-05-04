See Pic

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 23, Reveals New Career 2 Years After College Graduation

Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is seen leaving the Gold's Gym after a morning workout in Venice. Joseph checked his phone for messages as he headed to the car. Pictured: Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Baena sweats up a storm in a hoodie while jogging in LA before meeting his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj. 23 Sep 2019 Pictured: Joseph Baena. Photo credit: MB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA511211_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joseph Baena seen going for a bike ride this morning and just missed his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger who was out riding his bike like usual in neighboring city in Brentwood. Pictured: Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 27 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena and his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj seen arriving at Craig’s for a late dinner date. Pictured: Nicky Dodaj, Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 6 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Joseph Baena’s got muscles to spare and his father’s good looks, but Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son revealed he’s taking an unexpected professional path in life.

Forget The Terminator. Meet The Realtor. Joseph Baena, the 23-year-old child of Arnold Schwarzenegger, revealed on Monday (May 3) that he’s putting his college degree to work. “Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate,” said Joseph, who dubbed himself “not your average realtor.” He said he was “looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team at [ARIA Silicon Beach Real Estate], but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!”

If anyone is looking to buy (or sell) a condo from the spitting image of Conan the Barbarian, Joseph said he would be primarily based in West Los Angeles and Silicon Beach. “So, if you’re buying, selling, or need help, shoot me a DM. Your support mends the world,” he said, before adding, “tag someone who needs a home.” Speaking of tagging, Joseph tagged his new employer, as well as Keller Williams Silicon Beach, an “LA-Based Real Estate Office Serving Clients to Sell and Buy Property in the Silicon Beach Area & Beyond.”

Joseph’s announcement was met with praise from his friends, followers, and fellow workout bros. “Solid brother,” commented Sebastian Siegel. “Built like a house,” commented Philip Schulte, the man who secured @italian on Instagram. “congrats, my brother,” added Bear Degidio. “Imagine having Terminator Jr selling you a home,” commented one fan. “Nice. Good luck on this new journey.”

Joseph Baena, out and about in June 2019, months after he graduated from college (MEGA)

The journey seemingly began in April 2019 when Joseph graduated from college. On hand to celebrate this accomplishment was his father. “Congratulations, Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine, and today is your big day!” wrote the now 73-yer-old action movie icon. Arnold also shared a photo of him standing next to Joseph at the graduation ceremony, a proud smile on Arnie’s face as he clasped his son’s hand. “You have earned all of the celebrations, and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”

“Some of the best times of my life are because of this school and the people in these pictures,” Joseph captioned his own IG post he shared that day. “I am so incredibly grateful to have the privilege to study at and graduate from such a beautiful and high caliber school. I now have my degree in business administration, and with that, I believe this is only the beginning of a new road. Let’s see where it takes us!”