Joseph Baena Shows Love To Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger On 74th Birthday — See Look-Alike Photo

Joseph Baena wished his ‘Terminator’ star dad Arnold Schwarzenegger a very happy birthday in a sweet Instagram photo that showed the look-alike father and son duo.

Joseph Baena, 23, kicked off his dad’s 74th birthday with an awesome photo of him posing side-by-side with his father Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday July 30. Joseph bares a striking resemblance to his dad, and it was on full-display in the picture. The two men went to clink their glasses together, while they enjoyed a delicious meal to celebrate the former California governor’s special day.

The father-son duo both dressed pretty casually for the breakfast. Arnold sported a plain, navy-blue t-shirt. Joseph rocked a shirt that paid tribute to one of his dad’s classic movie roles, 1982’s Conan The Barbarian. The black shirt featured an illustration of Arnold in the role, and had “Bar-barian” written in a heavy metal font. Arnold had a bright green juice drink, while Joseph held up a small coffee mug.

Joseph, who’s the actor’s youngest son, captioned the post by hoping that his look-alike dad has a very fun birthday weekend. “Happy Birthday Dad! I hope your pump was juicy and may your day be filled with lots of schnitzel, schnapps and stogies,” he wrote.

It’s really nice to see the father and son enjoying Arnold’s special day! The birthday photo was only the latest show of Joseph’s resemblance to his dad. The young actor and bodybuilder has clearly followed in the Terminator actor’s footsteps. Joseph has been spotted on a film set for the upcoming drama Bully High, and he recently announced that he would be starring in an upcoming series called Scam Squad in an Instagram post. Joe has also shown off his chiseled-physique, which certainly conjures memories of Arnold’s heyday, where he showed how ripped he is in tons of movies.

Joseph’s resemblance to his dad has been pointed out plenty of times, especially when they’ve been out and about together! It seems like Arnold spends a lot of time with his son. The look-alike duo bonded with a father-son workout that consisted of them riding bikes together back in May. The pair also posed in front of a mural, which showed a bodybuilder in a January photo that Joseph shared.