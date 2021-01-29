Joseph Baena Goes Shirtless To Do Pull-Ups & Lift Weights At The Gym As He Reveals New Workout Routine

Joseph Baena was ‘trying new things’ in a series of videos he shared to his Instagram account, showing his many followers what an average ‘chest/back day looks like’ at the gym.

Joseph Baena was back at it on Instagram, offering his more than 245K followers a look at some of his new workout routines. The 23-year-old lookalike son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to the social media platform on January 27 to show his fans what an average chest and back day at the gym looks like for him. The series of videos highlighted each intense workout, starting with a clip fo Joseph, sans shirt, doing pull-ups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Baena (@projoe2)

The videos that followed featured Joseph lifting weights at the gym. The bodybuilder did chest presses, resistance training, and so much more in the collection of clips. As always, though, Joseph imparted some healthy tips and tricks about his workout to his fans in the lengthy caption to his post.

“I love trying new things, but especially when it comes to fitness and training,” he began the caption. “Personally I have been seeing the best results from this split I got straight out of The New Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding,” referencing the book by his own father. “I thought I’d share with you guys if you don’t have the book.”

He went on, “It’s a three day split (which allows you to hit each group twice a week): Chest/back, shoulders/arms, and legs. If you’re not seeing the greatest results from what you’re doing now it’s always good to switch it up from and try a new split. The videos are what an average chest/back day looks like,” he said.

Before ending his caption, Joseph encouraged his fans to “Comment if you wanna see the shoulder/arm and leg days.” The young bodybuilder has seriously curated an impressive following as he’s come into his own as a bodybuilder. Fans continue to see the spitting image of his dad in practically each photo that he shares, but it’s so clear that Joseph is paving his own pathway to stardom in the bodybuilding world. We cannot wait to see more from Joseph in the future!