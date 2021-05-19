Joseph Baena Follows In Dad Arnold’s Footsteps As He’s Spotted On 1st Movie Set — Pics

It was just a matter of time, right? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s lookalike son Joseph Baena has followed into the family business by landing his first role in an independent film.

Joseph Baena has taken his first steps toward his own Hollywood legacy – or, towards an Independent Spirit award. The 23-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger just finished shooting his first film, an independent film titled Bully High. Joseph plays the character of “school president,” per IMDB and TMZ, who obtained the first photos of Joseph on set. He also shared a behind-the-scenes look on his Instagram. “Having a great time on the set of ‘Bully High,’” he captioned the shot of him wearing a navy blazer, gray slacks, and brown shoes. It was a total “preppy realness” vibe, and Joseph knew it. “Finally know what it’s like to be a private school kid,” he wrote, along with a “laughing so hard, tears are coming out my eyes” emoji.

Not much is known about the film at the time. The plot, according to IMDB, is based on how “a Muslim High School girl is bullied for wearing a Hijab.” Joseph, according to the pictures obtained by TMZ, plays a character named “Eddie” who might be one of the film’s antagonists (especially considering in one shot, he’s sitting next to someone with hair like it was ripped off the head of disgraced Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.) Other photos show “Eddie” is running for Homecoming King, and that he’s involved with the school’s baseball team.

This is not the only upcoming cinematic project on Joseph’s plate. He’ll appear in The Chariot, a sci-fi film directed by Adam Sigal and starring John Malkovich and Shane West. It won’t be the last time Joseph gets a chance to follow in his father’s footsteps because TMZ reports that Joseph has hired an agent, Henry Penzi, and is booking “more and more roles.” Supposedly, Joseph is going to appear alongside Bruce Willis in an upcoming project, and that he’s working on something with Cartoon Network.

If acting doesn’t work out, Joseph has a fallback career. He announced on May 3 that he was starting “a new career in residential real estate.” While posing in a shirt that showed off his hard work in the gym, Joseph revealed that he was working with[ARIA Silicon Beach Real Estate to help “putting you guys in a new home. I’ll be primarily based in West LA and Silicon Beach, so if you’re buying, selling or need help shoot me a DM. Your support means the world.”

One person Joseph can count on for support is his dad. He and Arnold, 73, have a strong relationship, which was on display on May 15 when the two went for another bike ride together. The two teamed up to cruise through the streets of Los Angeles on their way to Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach. After the ride, the two reportedly got a good workout in.