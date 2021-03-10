Matt Gaetz: 5 Things On Republican Seeking Hearing On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has made it all the way to Congress. We’ve got five things to know about FL Rep. Matt Gaetz, who wants hearings on the conservator process.

Britney Spears has found a very unlikely ally in right wing, Donald Trump-supporting U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz. The 38-year-old Republican from Florida has asked that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) host a televised inquiry into the due process of conservatorships, and specifically mentioned the “Toxic” singer in his letter. Britney, 39, has been under a conservatorship by her father Jamie Spears since 2008, and 13 years later is still fighting in court to get him removed from overseeing her finances and career.

“In recent years, there has been growing public concern about the use of conservatorships to effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts. The most striking example is perhaps the case of multi-platinum performing artist Britney Spears,” he wrote in a Mar. 9 letter co-signed by his Congressional BFF, Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH). We’ve got five things to know about Matt Gaetz:

Matt is part of the #FreeBritney movement

In his letter, Matt brought up many points of contention that appeared in the documentary Framing Britney Spears, including how her father came about having control — and keeping it — over Britney’s life via the conservatorship. “The facts and circumstancing giving rise to this arrangement remain in dispute but involve questionable motives and legal tactics by her father and now-conservator, Jamie Spears,” he wrote. Matt later tweeted on Mar. 9 that “I think @britneyspears would be a great witness in the House Judiciary Committee. She would likely have a lot to say on conservatorships. #FreeBritney”

Matt represents the citizens of the Florida Panhandle

His 1st congressional district includes the city of Pensacola, as well as two popular vacation destinations of Destin and Fort Walton Beach along the Gulf Coast. Matt was raised in the beachside town of Seaside, in between Fort Walton Beach and Panama City Beach.

Matt is one of Congress’ most controversial members

The hard right Republican’s attention seeking antics include wearing a gas mask on the floor of the House in March 2020. He mocked what he believed was an overreaction to the growing COVID-19 pandemic during a hearing about funding the public health battle. He remained a staunch anti-masker during the deadly coronavirus outbreak, and ending up testing positive for the antibodies on Nov. 3, 2020, despite not having the live virus.

Gaetz is one of Donald Trump‘s most ardent defenders. When Trump called Haiti a “sh*thole country” in 2018, Matt backed him up by tweeting, “The conditions in Haiti are deplorable, they are disgusting. I mean, everywhere you look in Haiti, it’s sheet metal and garbage.” Gaetz is so loyal that he even said he’d resign his House seat to represent Trump in his second impeachment trial if asked to join his legal team.

Gaetz incorrectly claimed that it was Antifa members and not all Trump supporters who laid siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He declared, “Some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters. They were masquerading as Trump supporters and in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa,” to rounds of “boo’s” during a speech on the House floor early the following morning. Gaetz was flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence” following an outrageous June 1, 2020 tweet amid the nationwide George Floyd police protests by writing, “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?”

Matt grew up in the actual house used in the Jim Carrey film The Truman Show

The congressman and his younger sister Erin were raised in the picturesque Seaside, FL home that was where Jim Carrey‘s Truman Burbank lived in the 1998 film about a man who’s entire life was televised as a reality show without his knowledge. A sign on the white picket fence in front of the structure lets tourists know they’re in the right place, as it reads “The Truman House.” It sits a mere 500 feet from the stunning beach in Seaside, and Matt’s parents Don and Victoria still live there.

Thank you for sharing the moment with us Judge! https://t.co/w9Mejm46mZ — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 31, 2020

Matt is newly engaged

He popped the question to 26-year-old girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Dec. 30, 2020 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. His friend, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was there for the moment, and tweeted a photo of the couple kissing right after Matt asked Ginger to marry him. “Congressman @mattgaetz asked and Ginger said ‘yes,'” Jeanne wrote. Matt retweeted the post and shared, “Thank you for sharing the moment with us Judge!”