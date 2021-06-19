Joseph Baena, 23, Channels Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger As He Flexes His Arm Muscles Shirtless

Joseph Baena posed shirtless in front of a gorgeous blue sky and palm trees while taking ‘advantage’ of a ‘sunny day in LA.’

Joseph Baena, 23, had his followers doing a double take when he posted his latest Instagram pics! The hunk looked just like his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, while standing shirtless outside and showing off his incredible muscles, in a post he shared on June 18. He wore black jeans and let the top of his Calvin Klein boxers peek out as he stood in front of green palm trees and a bright blue sky.

He also flexed both his biceps while smiling at the camera and giving off a look of confidence. “Finally a sunny week in LA. Gotta take advantage 🤷‍♂️,” Joseph wrote in the caption of the pics. Once he shared them, it didn’t take long for his followers to reach out and comment.

“Keeping the bloodline alive. Good job sir,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “Looking great!” A third kindly shared that they’re wishing him “all the success” and a fourth added, “That’s what you call genetics.” Many more posted heart-eyed emojis for the impressive influencer.

Joseph’s latest pics come after he wowed for posting a look-alike snapshot of him and his dad on May 21. They were in the middle of a workout and stopped to take a selfie in the gym. Workout equipment and gym attendees could be seen behind them as they wore black face masks while looking at the camera.

Joseph revealed what happened at the time he and his famous actor parent stopped for the pic, in the caption, and it involved Arnold giving him some workout advice. “This selfie was taken moments before my dad suggested I do ‘forced reps’ for the rest of the workout,” he wrote. “You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I’m going to be hurting tomorrow.”

“Overloading on the rows, bench press, pull downs, etc… thankfully my studly training partner helped me get every last rep,” he added. “This is another great approach to training and a fantastic way to build size and strength! Try it out with your training partner 💪.”