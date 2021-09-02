See Pics

Arnold Schwarzenegger Bonds With Daughter Christina, 30, On Dinner Date In Malibu — Photos

arnold
BENS / BACKGRID
Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Sports Festival South America, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 12 Apr 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Arnold Schwarzenegger and his daughter Christina grab a bite together at Nobu in Malibu Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles, California. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775522_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles, California. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775522_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a rare appearance with his daughter Christina when they stepped out for a mid-week dinner at celeb hotspot Nobu Malibu.

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared to be in high spirits when he was spotted in Los Angeles with his second eldest daughter, Christina Schwarzenegger on September 1. The pair stepped out for a mid-week dinner at Nobu Malibu, marking a rare appearance for the father-daughter duo. The 74-year-old actor rocked an army green coat and a sage green tee, which he paired with black shorts and black sneakers. The former governor also opted for a pair of sunglasses and a face mask, as he kept a low profile alongside his 30-year-old daughter.

arnold
Arnold with his daughter. Image: BENS / BACKGRID

The producer cut a chic figure in a grey knit coat, a black tank top and camouflage-printed leggings with white shoes. The Georgetown University alum also carried a brown leather purse as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves, and donned a black protective face mask. Arnold is also a dad to four other children: Joseph Baena, 23, with former housekeeper Mildred Baena, 60, and sons Patrick, 27, and Christopher, 23, and daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, with ex-wife Maria Shriver, 65.

Christina is infamously more private than her other siblings, however she did have a brief moment in the spotlight in 2018 when she teamed up with her mom Maris to produce the Netflix documentary, Take Your Pills. It explored the use of Adderall in American society, and it was a subject that’s close to Christina’s heart as she took the drug in high school.

Related Gallery

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons: Photos Of The 3 Boys

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A much thinner-looking Christopher Schwarzenegger grabs a healthy bite to eat at California Pita & Grill in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Christopher Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is seen leaving the Gold's Gym after a morning workout in Venice. Joseph checked his phone for messages as he headed to the car. Pictured: Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

arnold
Arnold’s daughter Christina. Image: BENS / BACKGRID

“I was diagnosed, I think, when I was around five with ADD, as a majority of kids probably are,” she told Fox News in 2018. “And then I started taking it in high school, ninth grade, for about a few months, and then I stopped taking it. Just because I didn’t like the side effects … I learned a lot of things about myself, especially from when I was younger. [But] it wasn’t about discovering how I learned, but more so how my brain functioned.”

She is also close with her dad, who told Men’s Health in 2018, “Fatherhood is really the greatest joy.” He added, “Watching all five of my kids grow into their own successful lives is fantastic,” Arnold said in that 2018 interview. “Spending time with them, working out together, answering their questions makes me so happy.”