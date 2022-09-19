Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.

Christopher attended Patrick’s party with his sisters Christina Schwarzenegger, 31, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, and his brother-in-law Chris Pratt, 43. Arnold and Maria, who divorced in 2011 after Maria learned that Arnold fathered a child with their housekeeper Mildred Baena, reunited at Nobu Malibu with all their kids to celebrate Patrick. It was a true family reunion!

Christopher first turned heads on his weight loss journey back in July 2020. At that time, he wore a Brentwood Football t-shirt and brown shorts, showing off his newfound weight loss. Christopher was also seen last summer grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills and displaying an even more slimmed down figure in a white t-shirt and pair of green shorts. Last November, Christopher showcased his thin physique wearing a black zip-up jacket and light grey chinos while out in New York City with his mom Maria. See a photo of Christopher before he lost all the weight below.

Christopher graduated from the University of Michigan in May 2020 — a major life step that motivated him to get in shape and lead a healthier lifestyle. “He made it his goal to get healthy for graduation and he stuck to it,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020. “He started working out and making better food choices. He was away at school living like a typical college kid for a few years, but he’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself.”

The insider added that Christopher’s father was supportive of his weight loss journey. “His dad has been a big help of course,” the Schwarzenegger source shared. “He has all [of] the knowledge to share and as soon as Christopher showed interest, Arnold was immediately there to guide him and encourage him.”