Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss With Mom Maria Shriver In NYC — Photo

Christopher Schwarzenegger and mom Maria Shriver went for a sweet stroll together in NYC on Wednesday, with Christopher showing off his recent impressive weight loss.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, linked arms with mom Maria Shriver, 66, on Wednesday in New York City, showing his dramatic weight loss as the two strolled through the Big Apple. Maria sported a long, plush pink coat and black, knee-high leather boots while Christopher displayed his slimmed down figure in a black zip-up jacket, light grey chinos, and white sneakers. The mother-son duo were all smiles as the paparazzi snapped some photos during their night out together.

Paparazzi has caught Maria and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son multiple times on his health journey after he first turned heads in July 2020. At that time, Christopher wore a Brentwood Football t-shirt and brown shorts, showing off his newfound weight loss. Christopher was also seen this past summer grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills and displaying an even more slimmed down figure in a white t-shirt and pair of green shorts.

Christopher was born into fame, and although his older siblings, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger have somewhat embraced life in the spotlight with their own public careers, Christopher and his sister, Christina Schwarzenegger. Christopher isn’t on social media, and even when he was, his bio warned fans to not follow him if they didn’t know him personally.

Christopher graduated from the University of Michigan in May 2020 — a major life step that motivated him to get in shape and lead a healthier lifestyle. “He made it his goal to get healthy for graduation and he stuck to it,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020. “He started working out and making better food choices. He was away at school living like a typical college kid for a few years, but he’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself.”

The insider added that Christopher didn’t pursue a “fad diet or crash diet” to start losing the weight. He instead simply cut out junk food and began a regular workout routine. We’re excited to see more of Christopher’s fitness journey as he continues to slim down and live a healthier lifestyle!