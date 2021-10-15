Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Christopher Goes Shirtless & Shows Off Weight Loss — Photo

A noticeably slimmer Christopher Schwarzenegger was spotted in casual clothes as he grabbed a sandwich on Oct. 14.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, was spotted showing off his weight loss. The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was looking noticeably slimmer on Oct. 14 as he opted to go shirtless in just shorts and comfy Adidas slides. The University of Michigan alum could be seen grabbing a sandwich, along with a water bottle and sneakers as he walked from his black SUV back to his private home — see the photos via Daily Mail here. He could also been engaging in a quick chat with a blonde woman driving a black Range Rover past his house.

Both his dad and brother Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrated Christopher’s new healthy lifestyle via Instagram in a post marking Chris’ birthday. “Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can’t even keep up with you!” Arnold — who had a successful career as a body builder before transitioning into action films — penned. Patrick added, “Proud of you. New job. Crushing in the gym. Whole new person. Can’t wait to see what this year brings.”

Christopher notoriously stays out of the limelight, however, he was last spotted out-and-about getting a pedicure with his mom, showing off his long hair! Before the self pampering session, he was seen on July 7 in Beverly Hills. The sighting marked his first public one since July 2020, and he was noticeably trimmed down in a white t-shirt and green shorts. He also embraced some facial hair for a scruffy look.

Shortly after his 2020 outing, sources close to Christopher spilled on his weight loss. “He made it his goal to get healthy for [his college] graduation and he stuck to it, he looks great,” the insider said EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “He’s been away at school living like a typical college kid the past few years but he’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself,” they also said, confirming he didn’t use a “fad or crash” diet to slim down.