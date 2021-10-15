See Pics

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Christopher Goes Shirtless & Shows Off Weight Loss — Photo

Christopher Schwarzenegger
Backgrid
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lakers fan Patrick Schwarzenegger enjoys his iced coffee while going for a cruise on his E-bike around Brentwood. Pictured: Patrick Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A much thinner-looking Christopher Schwarzenegger grabs a healthy bite to eat at California Pita & Grill in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Christopher Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is seen leaving the Gold's Gym after a morning workout in Venice. Joseph checked his phone for messages as he headed to the car. Pictured: Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

A noticeably slimmer Christopher Schwarzenegger was spotted in casual clothes as he grabbed a sandwich on Oct. 14.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, was spotted showing off his weight loss. The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was looking noticeably slimmer on Oct. 14 as he opted to go shirtless in just shorts and comfy Adidas slides. The University of Michigan alum could be seen grabbing a sandwich, along with a water bottle and sneakers as he walked from his black SUV back to his private home — see the photos via Daily Mail here. He could also been engaging in a quick chat with a blonde woman driving a black Range Rover past his house.

Christopher Schwarzenegger
Christopher Schwarzenegger reveals his slimmed down look as he grabs a healthy bite to eat at California Pita & Grill in Beverly Hills in July 2021. (BACKGRID)

Both his dad and brother Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrated Christopher’s new healthy lifestyle via Instagram in a post marking Chris’ birthday. “Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can’t even keep up with you!” Arnold — who had a successful career as a body builder before transitioning into action films — penned. Patrick added, “Proud of you. New job. Crushing in the gym. Whole new person. Can’t wait to see what this year brings.”

Christopher Schwarzenegger is seen in Brentwood on Aug. 15, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Arnold Schwarzenegger -- Pics Of The Actor & Former Governor

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Arnold Schwarzenegger and his daughter Christina grab a bite together at Nobu in Malibu Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles, California. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775522_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles, California. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775522_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Christopher notoriously stays out of the limelight, however, he was last spotted out-and-about getting a pedicure with his mom, showing off his long hair! Before the self pampering session, he was seen on July 7 in Beverly Hills. The sighting marked his first public one since July 2020, and he was noticeably trimmed down in a white t-shirt and green shorts. He also embraced some facial hair for a scruffy look.

Shortly after his 2020 outing, sources close to Christopher spilled on his weight loss. “He made it his goal to get healthy for [his college] graduation and he stuck to it, he looks great,” the insider said EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “He’s been away at school living like a typical college kid the past few years but he’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself,” they also said, confirming he didn’t use a “fad or crash” diet to slim down.