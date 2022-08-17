Chris Pratt Honors Son Jack With 10th Birthday Tribute: ‘The Best Son & Big Brother’

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris‘ son, Jack, is 10 years old! The Jurassic World star, 43, shared a sweet tribute to Jack on Instagram on Aug. 17 to celebrate. “Happy Birthday to my first born, my smart, handsome, kind hearted, big boy Jack!” he began before expressing his disbelief that his eldest child has entered the double digits. “TEN!!?? WHAAAT!? Double digits!! Hard to believe it’s already been ten years!! You’re the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imagineer, builder, boxer and buddy a guy could ask for. Love you kid!” Rather than actually sharing a photo of Jack, Chris used his humor and posted a photo of a sheep and a lamb.

The adorable birthday post came nearly two months after the Parks and Recreation alum admitted he “cried” following the drama that ensued after he posted a photo with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and gushed about their growing family. “I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some s—t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.’ And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born prematurely. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife,’” he recalled in a June interview with Men’s Health. “And I’m like, That is f—ed up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone.”

Chris also admitted that the entire situation “really f— king bothered” him and that he even “cried about it.” He added, “I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me — a real burden.”

Chris and his ex-wife, Anna, 45, welcomed their son into the world in 2012. He was born about nine weeks early and spent one month in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to People. “The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled,” the House Bunny star wrote in her 2017 memoir, Unqualified. Luckily, Jack grew into a healthy boy who only has slight leg muscle and vision issues. Chris and Anna were married between 2009 and 2018.

Chris has gone on to welcome two more kids with his wife Katherine, 32, who he married in 2019. They welcomed a baby girl, Lyla Marie, in 2020 and another daughter named Eloise in May of this year. Anna walked down the aisle with cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021.