Hilary Swank, 48, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump As She Decorates Tree

Hilary Swank, 48, is ready for her last Christmas before she becomes a mom! The actress, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, took to Instagram on Dec. 16 to share a cute photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree while showing off her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black top that she paired with matching leggings. She also wore tan fuzzy slippers and had her hair down as she flashed a smile to the camera.

Two of her adorable dogs were also laying down on the floor, in the photo, and a window in the background showed the reflection of the lit tree. Hilary captioned the post with a set of lyrics from Mariah Carey‘s hit 1994 Christmas tune, “All I Want for Christmas is You” and added music note emojis. “🎶 All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶,” it read.

Once Hilary shared the gem of a photo, her friends and fans didn’t hesitate to respond with comments. “You got that baby glow going on!” one follower exclaimed while another wrote, “That baby bump🥺, beautiful mama bear ❤️.” A third shared, “What a beautiful family and beautiful tree” and a fourth added, “Exciting gifts coming your way!”

Hilary’s sweet new holiday-themed snapshot comes after she made headlines for announcing her pregnancy with twins on Good Morning America in Oct. “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” she said during the interview. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Shortly after Hilary announced the pregnancy, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she was “on cloud nine and couldn’t be more excited to be pregnant. She can’t believe she’s been blessed with not only one, but two, babies.”

“This was something she’s always known she’s wanted and she is absolutely elated,” the source continued, before talking about how Philip has been helping her with everything. “Although Hilary isn’t too far along in her pregnancy, Philip has been absolutely incredible and Hilary can already see what an amazing father he’s going to make. He’s been super protective of Hilary, taking care of anything she needs, and just be very attentive.”