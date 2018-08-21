Hilary Swank Gets Married In The Forest In Insane Couture Gown That Took 150 Hours To Make

Hilary Swank just got married in the most gorgeous setting, in the most gorgeous dress! Her secret August 18 wedding was one for the books — see photos of the gorgeous affair here!

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider are married! The couple tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony in the middle of a redwood forest in California on August 18. These are some of the most stunning wedding photos we have ever seen! And her dress? Unbelievable. “Elie Saab Haute Couture Atelier exclusively created the wedding gown worn by Ms. Hilary Swank in August 2018 at the Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California,” the brand revealed in a statement on August 21. “True to the heritage of the house, the gown is meticulously crafted from chantilly lace, silk chiffon and organza silk. The veil is created from six meters of tulle. It took approximately 150 hours of work to create the gown, 70 of those hours solely focused on the embroidery.”

The gown was the work of seven dedicated people. “I’ve loved Elie Saab for years and was thrilled to have him design my dress,” Hilary told Vogue. “I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered — designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations. It was everything I imagined and more.” Later, she changed into a Dior dress for a special TAP DANCING routine! Who knew she had that talent? Christian Louboutin specially designed her wedding shoes. “They were the absolute perfect complement to the custom dresses — and having him create something so thoughtful for our special day made it even more special.”

Emmy Rossum and Mariska Hargitay were among her famous friends in attendance — Mariska was actually her maid of honor! Guests ate spinach and kale salads, salmon, roasted beef tenderloin, and vegan grilled cauliflower steak with pesto sauce, plus polenta and orzo pasta, reports Vogue. Their wedding cake was a gluten-free, vegan chocolate cake specially flown in from Mexico.