Hilary Swank Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Halloween T-Shirt: ‘My Little Pumpkins’

Hilary Swank is ready for her “little pumpkins” to arrive. The Million Dollar Baby actress, 48, rocked a black Halloween-themed t-shirt over her baby bump on Monday, October 31, while celebrating the scary holiday. The mom-to-be is clearly very excited to have two little, twin trick-or-treaters on the way, and looked very happy in the top, while gesturing toward her bump, which had two jack-o-lanterns on it with the phrase “My Little Pumpkins” on it.

Aside from the motherhood-ready t-shirt, Hilary also matched her dog, who had on a sweater with a jack-o-lantern on the back as well. She wished her followers a joyous holiday. “Happy Halloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. Further getting into the Halloween spirit, she shared a hilarious cartoon of kids trick-or-treating on her Story.

Hilary announced that she and her husband Philip Schneider were expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America earlier in October. Hilary and Philip have been together since 2016. They tied the knot in 2018. The babies will be the first children for both the actress and entrepreneur. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

As the Boys Don’t Cry star and her husband prepare to be first-time parents, a source close to the actress revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s been on “cloud nine,” since getting pregnant. “This was something she’s always known she’s wanted and she is absolutely elated,” they said. “Although Hilary isn’t too far along in her pregnancy, Philip has been absolutely incredible and Hilary can already see what an amazing father he’s going to make. He’s been super protective of Hilary, taking care of anything she needs, and just be very attentive.”