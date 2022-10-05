Hilary Swank, 48, Pregnant: Actress Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

The Oscar winner said motherhood is 'something that I've been wanting for a long time.'

Congratulations to Hilary Swank and her husband Philip Schneider! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, just revealed the couple are expecting twins! Hilary was a guest on Good Morning America on Wednesday (October 5) when she made the exciting announcement, saying, “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” continued the Boys Don’t Cry star. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Hilary also appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan after GMA and said she hadn’t let the production crew on her new show Alaska Daily know she was pregnant until her announcement, even though she’s in her second trimester. She then explained how it was getting close to being a known secret on set anyway.

Hilary Swank and her husband Paul Schneider are expecting twins. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

“My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day … cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity,” the actress explained with a laugh. “And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.’ ”

Hilary went on to say is wasn’t that surprising she is pregnant with twins as they run in both her family and her husband’s, adding that they are both “so excited” for the next phase in their lives. “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,” she said.

 

