Hilary Swank’s Husband: Everything To Know About Philip Schneider, Plus Her Past Romances

Hilary Swank is one of the most celebrated actresses of the past 30 years. After early success with appearances in Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992) and Boys Don’t Cry (1999), Hilary, 48, has been incredibly critically acclaimed. She’s won two leading actress Oscars for Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby (2004).

Throughout her career, Hilary has mostly separated her work and personal lives, but she just announced that she’s expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.” Find out more about Hilary’s husband and her past romances here!

Philip Schneider

While Hilary is a major star, Philip is a social venture entrepreneur! She revealed that the two met on a blind date set up by Misha Collins’ wife and another mutual friend in an interview with Vogue. She revealed that he popped the question while the two of them were on vacation in Colorado in 2016. “It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed—he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!” she told the outlet.

After a two-year engagement, the couple said their “I do’s” in a beautiful ceremony in California’s Redwood Forest in 2018. She revealed that they chose the romantic setting for their shared love of nature in the Vogue interview. She wore an Elie Saab Couture wedding dress, and explained the choice to the magazine. “I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered—designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations. It was everything I imagined and more,” she said.

After four years of marriage, Hilary revealed that the pair were expecting their twins, which are the first children that either of them will have. ““It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,” she said about the pregnancy on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Chad Lowe

While Hilary and Philip seem very excited for their children, he’s not the first man that the Million Dollar Baby star has wed. Her first marriage was to Pretty Little Liars actor Chad Lowe, who she co-starred with in the 1997 flick Quiet Days In Hollywood. The pair tied the knot in 1997, but announced that they were splitting up in January 2006, and finalized the divorce in November 2007.

At the time, Hilary revealed that “other factors” led to the split, but one of the major reasons they broke up was the actor’s issues with substance abuse. “When I found out, it was such a shock because I never thought he’d keep something from me. And yet, on another level, it was a confirmation of something I was feeling that was keeping us from being completely solid,” she said in a Vanity Fair interview following the split, per People.

Chad got sober after the split, but he also opened up about the divorce shortly after it was made public. “The one thing I do want to set straight is that I’m so grateful to Hilary for her support of me in a very difficult time in my life three and a half years ago. What hurt me more than anything is that people would think that she wasn’t there for me, and she was,” he told Extra at the time, via CBS News. After the split, Chad married Kim Painter in 2010, and they have three children.

John Campisi

After Hilary and Chad broke up, she was romantically involved with agent John Campisi for five years from late 2006 to May 2012. John is an agent for Creative Arts Agency, per LinkedIn. The pair’s breakup was confirmed a few months later, per Today.

Ruben Torres

Following the split from John, Hilary announced that she was engaged to former pro tennis player Ruben Torres in 2016. Ruben had played the sport professionally before becoming a financial advisor for UBS. The P.S. I Love You star announced that the couple had gotten engaged in a since-deleted Instagram post in March 2016. “Went on a hike and this happened! I am so happy to announce the engagement to my dear Ruben,” she wrote, per People.

After three months, Hilary and Ruben called off their planned nuptials. She was seen without her wedding ring at the U.S. Open in June 2016, and it was later confirmed that they had called off their engagement by a representative to Entertainment Tonight.