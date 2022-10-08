Pregnant Hilary Swank Is ‘On Cloud Nine’ & ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’ To Become A Mom (Exclusive)

Hilary Swank, 48, is “elated” to start a family with her husband Philip Schneider! The actress, who confirmed she’s pregnant with twins last week, “is on cloud nine and couldn’t be more excited to be pregnant,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She can’t believe she’s been blessed with not only one, but two, babies.”

“This was something she’s always known she’s wanted and she is absolutely elated,” the source continued, before talking about how Philip has been helping her with everything. “Although Hilary isn’t too far along in her pregnancy, Philip has been absolutely incredible and Hilary can already see what an amazing father he’s going to make. He’s been super protective of Hilary, taking care of anything she needs, and just be very attentive.”

Hilary and Philip have been married since 2018 and met on a blind date set up by Misha Collins‘ wife. They ended up getting engaged after Philip proposed during a trip to Colorado in 2016 and eventually said “I do” in a California forest. “Hilary is so glad she waited because she can’t imagine a better man to share this experience with than Philip,” the insider added. “He’s been her rock and she can’t wait for them to grow their family. She has much to be thankful for and isn’t taking any of it for granted.”

On the same day she announced her pregnancy, Hilary took to Instagram to share a cute animated photo of her holding her small bump. “Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼,” she wrote in the caption. The post was met with many congratulatory messages from friends and fans, who also wished her well.

“I am SO happy for you! An entirely new and exciting world is about to come to you!!! Congratulations😘😘😘,” Janet Jackson, who welcomed her own son at the age of 50, wrote in the comments section. “What what what!!! Yeah ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats my friend 💫,” Kate Hudson also wrote, while Debra Messing shared, “WHATTTTTTTTT?!?! Hilary!!!!! I’m so happy for you two!!!!!!! You THREE!!!!!!! 🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼😭”