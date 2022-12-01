Kelly Ripa Shows Off Massive Christmas Tree With Adorned With ’33-Year-Old Ornament Collection’

Kelly Ripa is a real Christmas person, so she made sure to have her tree out as soon as the calendar turned to December. The daytime hostess, 52, was quick to set up her holiday decorations, showing them off to her followers on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 1.

“Isn’t she lovely,” she captioned a full-sized photo of her glittering tree. And there was no denying her glory! The fir has to be at least nine feet tall and was simply dazzling. Classic white lights were woven with blue bulbs for a fresh, festive take.

In Kelly’s Instagram Story people got a closer look at her treasured ornament collection, which she revealed was 33 years old. “Carol of the Bells” played in the background as the former daytime diva scanned the tree for some of her favorite baubles. Among them: stars, photos, acorns, a handbag, the 5th avenue sign, and even a mini margarita glass.

Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos seemed proud of his wife’s decorating. He took to the comment section and agreed, “She’s lovely.”

It seems like it’s warming up to be a great holiday season for Kelly, Mark, and their three kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19. Though the kids are older now, the Consuelos’ are still keen on traditions. Kelly talked about one of their most important holiday events in 2019 with Oprah Daily, sharing how the family always attends church on Christmas Eve.

“It’s an adorable, old-fashioned small town, small church,” she said. “And they have a kids Mass, even though our kids are grown. Most of the adults come with their adult children. And then Santa Claus comes, you know—we’re Catholic, so it’s funny, it’s not supposed to be about Santa Claus—but I think they find they get more attendance if the kids know the man in the red suit is gonna come. So Santa Claus hands out candy canes and then they sing Happy Birthday to Jesus, and it’s very sweet.”