Kate Middleton Puts The ‘Final Touches’ On Royal Family Christmas Tree In Cute New Video

Kate Middleton, 40, is ready for Christmas and the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special! The new Princess of Wales put the “final touches” on her and her family’s royal Christmas tree, in a new video that was posted to her and her husband Prince William‘s official Twitter account on Dec. 14. In the clip, she looked gorgeous in a white and black patterned winter turtleneck sweater that had buttons on the sleeves and black fitted pants.

Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow 🎄 pic.twitter.com/mixjI8d5TD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2022

The beauty also had her long wavy hair down and accessorized with small earrings as she placed ornaments on the epic lit tree. “Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow,” the caption for the post read along with a Christmas tree emoji. Once it was shared, followers of the account couldn’t resist responding with kind and excited words.

“Perfect video! I can’t wait,” one follower wrote, referring to the Christmas special set to air on Dec. 15. “Our beautiful Princess Catherine,” another shared, while a third wrote, “Wow she is so beautiful and I cannot wait to see TogetherAtChristmas tomorrow. It will be a wonderful celebration bringing us all together in happiness.”

Kate’s latest video comes after she wowed while wearing an incredible red dress in photos that were released by The Royal Foundation of Prince and Princess of Wales over the weekend. The snapshots also promoted the upcoming Christmas carol special and featured Kate posing in front of a Christmas tree in the fashionable Needle & Thread dress. It was the second time she publicly wore the outfit. The first was when she was at Buckingham Palace for UK-Africa Investment Summit in January 2020.

A few days after the promo photos went public, Kate and her family, including William and their three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, got attention for releasing their annual Christmas card photo. The adorable gem featured the family of five holding hands while walking outside and smiling. “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄,” the caption for the post read.