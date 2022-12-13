Prince George, 9, Is Almost As Tall As Prince William & Kate Middleton In Family Christmas Card Photo

Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, took to their official Instagram page on Dec. 13 to share their new Christmas card photo and it’s adorable! The Prince and Princess of Wales were walking outside as they held hands with their three children, including Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, in the memorable snapshot, and flashed bright smiles. The foursome wore stylish outfits that matched in colors and George even appeared to be almost as tall as his dad!

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄,” the caption for the post read. The photo captured William in a dark blue button-down top, jeans, and dark blue sneakers while his wife wore a white patterned button-down top, jeans, and white sneakers. George, who was in the middle, next to William, wore a light blue polo-style shirt, dark blue shorts, and dark blue sneakers while his sister, Charlotte, who stood next to him, wore a denim blue short-sleeved top lined in red, denim shorts, and dark blue and white sneakers. Little Louis, who was in between Charlotte and Kate, topped things off in a striped top, light blue shorts, and black socks and sneakers.

Shortly after the photo was posted, followers immediately started commenting on it. “Very sunny for Christmas 😂 I love it so dynamic! Happy holidays 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “This is so beautiful and the children are all so grown up😍 Seasons Greetings 🎄🎄🎄.” A third called the family “gorgeous” and a fourth wrote, “Wonderful image of a happy family.”

William and Kate’s family Christmas card photos always seem to be a hit every year and showcases how much their children have grown. In 2019, they posed on a motorbike, in 2020, they posed in sweaters outside their Norfolk home, and in 2021, they all posed on a rock during a visit to Jordan together. William’s brother, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who left royal life in 2020, have also shared sweet annual Christmas cards since starting their family, which includes their son, Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

In addition to William and Kate’s 2022 Christmas card, William’s father, the new King Charles III, released his first Christmas card since taking the throne in Sept. It featured a close-up of him and his wife, Camilla, queen consort smiling. “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” their message read on the inside.