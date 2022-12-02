Prince William Meets With JFK Jr.’s Look-Alike Nephew Jack, 29, & More Kennedy Family In Boston: Photos

The Prince of Wales met with members of one of the United States' most famous families during his and Kate Middleton's trip to the US.

December 2, 2022
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales arriving at Boston Logan International Airport at the start of their three day visit to the United States Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales visit to Boston, Massachusetts, USA - 30 Nov 2022
William, Prince of Wales visits the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, meeting Ambassador Caroline Kennedy. President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot ‚Äì which challenged America to put man on the moon ‚Äì is the key inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize. His Royal Highness took the opportunity to hear more about President Kennedy's inspirational legacy and his connections to Boston. Pictured: William,Prince of Wales,Caroline Kennedy,Jack Schlossberg,Tatiana Schlossberg Ref: SPL5507427 021222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

To many, the Kennedy family are American royalty, so it’s only fitting that Prince William would meet with members of the family during his visit to Boston on Friday, December 2. President John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline and her son Jack Schlossberg and daughter Tatiana all welcomed the Prince of Wales to the JFK Presidential Library, before he pays tribute to the iconic president at the Earthshot Gala.

Prince William walks with Caroline Kennedy and her children at the JFK Library. (SplashNews)

William, 40, was seen speaking with Caroline, 65, and her two younger children before he honors JFK’s “Moonshot” speech. Both Jack, 29, and Tatiana, 32, looked very glad to meet the prince, before taking him around the library. Jack, who looks so much like his late uncle John F. Kennedy Jr., looked handsome in a black suit with a green tie, while his sister was beautiful in a long red dress. Their mom sported a navy blue dress. The Prince of Wales similarly wore a dark blue suit for the occasion. Caroline’s eldest daughter Rose did not appear to join them for the meeting.

Jack looks just like his uncle JFK Jr. (Mitch Jacobson/AP/Shutterstock/ Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock)

William also shared a few photos from his visit on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, and he spoke about how the late president was still an inspiration for the Earthshot Prize. “JFK’s Moonshot continues to inspire the work of the Earthshot Prize and so on our final day here in Boston it’s been a pleasure to visit [the JFK Library And Museum] to learn more about his life and legacy and spend time with his daughter, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy,” he wrote.

Caroline, Jack and Tatiana greet William during his Boston visit. (SplashNews)

William and his wife Kate Middleton40, both made their first visit to the United States since 2014, because his charitable Earthshot Prize, which honors people who have made significant environmental contributions, is being held at the MGM Music Hall on Friday evening. While William toured the Kennedy library, Kate visited Harvard University for a solo appearance.

While the Earthshot Prize has been the main reason for William and Kate’s visit, they did manage to find some time to have fun during their stay in Beantown. The Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside during the Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, November 30. The pair were seated alongside Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor-elect Maura Healey, and Emilia Fazzalari, whose husband Wyc Grousebeack owns the Celtics.

