Caroline Kennedy’s Kids & Grandkid: Meet Her 3 Children & 1st Grandchild

The Kennedys are arguably the most well-known family in American politics, with numerous stories, legacies, and, of course, tragedies. The best-known member of that family may be John F. Kennedy, who served as the 35th President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963. JFK had four children with his wife, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, but only one — daughter Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg — is still alive today. Caroline shares three children with her husband Edwin Schlossberg, two daughters, Rose and Tatiana, plus a son, Jack. Tatiana also recently welcomed a baby with her husband George Moran, giving mom Caroline her first grandchild!

Find out more about Caroline’s kids and her first grandkid below.

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg

Caroline’s eldest child is Rose Kennedy Schlossberg. Born on June 25, 1988, Rose was named after her paternal great-grandmother. Rose has become an uncanny look-alike of her grandmother, Jackie, whom she called “Grand Jackie.” Unlike her family members, the Harvard grad didn’t follow the path of politics, graduating with a degree in English in 2010 and going on to get a masters in interactive telecommunications from New York University two years later. Following her studies, she started a web series called End Times Girls Club with her friend Mara Nelson-Greenberg in 2016. The six-episode series from Above Average Productions was meant to humorously provide a “guide to female-focused apocalypse survival,” via Mashable.

Although she didn’t pursue a path in politics, she still supported Democratic candidates in the past. She donated to Former President Barack Obama‘s 2008 presidential run and Alan Khazei’s run for Massachusetts’s Senate seat in 2010. She was also said to be close to her late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., with whom she shared similar interests (he co-founded the glossy politics/lifestyle magazine George n 1995).

Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg

Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg, the middle child of Caroline and Edwin, was born May 5, 1990. After graduating from Yale University in 2012, Tatiana went on to get a masters degree in American History from the University of Oxford in 2014. The new mom, who recently welcomed a newborn with her husband George Moran, is best known for her work as a reporter for The New York Times, where she typically covers climate change. She’s also written for The Atlantic and Bloomberg View and has done reporting for Bergen County Record, a local New Jersey newspaper. Tatiana’s interest in climate change led to her releasing her book Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have, which came out in August 2019. In addition to the Times, she’s also worked as a columnist for Bloomberg

Tatiana has remained close with her family. On the 50th anniversary of JFK’s assassination in 2013, Tatiana spoke and took place in a ceremony ceremony at the memorial in the U.K.

Jack Kennedy Schlossberg

Rose and Tatiana’s little brother is John “Jack” Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg. Jack definitely bears a strong resemblance to his uncle, JFK Jr., who died in 1999 in a tragic plane crash when Jack was six years old. Another resemblance Jack has is to his grandfather, JFK, in terms of entering into public service. Jack has worked as a political writer for Washington Post, Time, and Politico, also founding the non-profit RelightNY while he was still in middle school. The organization gives energy-efficient light bulbs to low-income families around NYC and promotes environmental awareness.

During Caroline’s time as US Ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, Jack lived overseas in Japan with his mother. In his speech as host of the JFK Profile In Courage Awards in 2017, Jack spoke about his experience. “I learned a lot about Japan. But the most important thing I learned was about my own country,” Jack said. “It was something I had been told all my life but never fully grasped. I saw how people around the world see America: a beacon of opportunity, stability and strength in a world of uncertainty.”

In addition to his work in the public sphere, Jack also just recently graduated from Harvard Law and Harvard Business School. He’s even being touted as a possible Democratic hopeful, although he’s often remained coy about possible political plans.

“I definitely see Jack doing some type of public service — but I’m not even sure it’s what he wants,” a family insider told the New York Post. “He is very, very close to his mother. I think he’d like to do something to make her really happy, and that would be public service or politics of some kind. But not necessarily old-school politics. That’s been a dead-end for Kennedy kids. If he did run for office someday, he’d probably aim very big, though.”

Baby Moran

Caroline’s middle daughter, Tatiana, was spotted carrying the little one (whose gender and name has not yet been revealed) in a carrier on her chest in Manhattan on April 14. Her husband George was also seen carrying the baby around, in photos you can see here, as the new parents are definitely excited to celebrate the arrival of their first child!

Tatiana and George, her college sweetheart from Yale, were married at her grandmother Jackie’s summer home in Martha’s Vineyard in Sept. 2017. This is their first child together.