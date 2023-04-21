Jackie O’s Look-Alike Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, 34, Serves Customers At Wife’s Restaurant

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg was a mirror image of her famous grandmother Jackie O while helping out at her wife’s popular restaurant! In photos you can SEE HERE, the granddaughter of the late John F. Kennedy rocked a friendly smile and a red and white striped shirt and black jeans as she helped out with an event at her wife Rory McAuliffe’s restaurant, affectionately named Rory’s Place. She accessorized with a pair of stylish shades, and her shoulder length brunette hairstyle perfectly underscored her famous genetic link to the days of 1960s “Camelot.” The shindig reportedly went down last weekend at the Southern California eatery, with Rose, 34, chatting with guests, serving coffee, and bussing tables. She married Rory in 2022, per The List.

Rose is one of three grandchildren born to Jackie and JFK through their daughter, Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her husband Edwin Schlossberg. Their grandson, Jack Schlossberg, recently turned 30 and bears a striking resemblance to his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane crash in 1999. And finally, their youngest grandchild is Tatiana Celia Kennedy Schlossberg, an environmental journalist.

Aside from being political royalty, Rose has a number of notable accomplishments of her own. She has an undergraduate degree from Harvard, and a masters in interactive telecommunications from New York University. Additionally, she created a devastatingly funny comedy web series called End Times Girls Club with pal Mara Nelson-Greenberg back in 2016. More recently, Rose, who is named after JFK’s mother Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, was a writer for a 2017 Netflix series called TIME: The Kalief Browder Story — notably produced by JAY-Z.

Rose herself is known as an intensely private individual — but her resemblance to her grandmother is unmistakable, as noted by a source for The Daily Mail. In October of 2022, Ventura, California beachgoers were reportedly struck by the writer’s familiar appearance as she surfed the Pacific waves in protective gear. “She has the dark eyebrows and wide set eyes, and that same wan smile that Jackie had,” the source told the outlet. “Rose has her quiet grace as well; it’s absolutely uncanny.”