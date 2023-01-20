JFK Jr.’s Look-Alike Nephew Jack Schlossberg Celebrates Turning 30 With Nighttime Paddleboard Trip

Jack Schlossberg is 30! The lookalike nephew of John F. Kennedy, Jr. took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday, January 19, to share pics and a video of a nighttime paddleboard adventure to mark the occasion. And in nearly every photo, he bore a striking resemblance to his famed late uncle. In the first pic, Jack posed while sitting cross-legged on a paddle board alongside a black and gold sign reading “Happy 30th birthday!”

He rocked a snug pullover cap and warm active gear for the trip. The next video showed him pushing through the water as he paddle boarded with the city lights in the background. Another pic showed him taking a selfie with a celebratory pair of novelty glasses on, while a couple of subsequent pics showed Jack on the water with his friends. The final snap showed Jack and friends alongside a 30th birthday banner, stretched out across the water between paddleboards.

“George Washington didn’t make a big deal of his birthday and neither do I !!” The grandson of late President John F. Kennedy captioned the photo and video collection. Jack had previously posted pics of another nighttime paddleboard adventure on Jan 7, so it seems to be a regular activity for him. And he does bear a haunting resemblance to his charismatic only uncle, who tragically died in a plane crash alongside his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy back in 1999. You can see the family resemblance in pics below — both Kennedy men have thick, slightly curly dark hair and chiseled jawline, among other distinctive attributes.

The Harvard Law School graduate’s followers were there for the photos, and took to the comments thread to wish him well. “It’s no Crossing of the Delaware, but I’ll take it. Happy Birthday, Jack!” wrote one, while another commented, “Major Capricorn vibes.” “The fans would like to see a celebratory 30 second handstand,” quipped yet another.

Jack is Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg‘s only son and the only grandson of the legendary JFK, who was infamously assassinated in public in 1963 at the age of 46. He has two older sisters, Tatiana and Rose.