Sasha, 20, & Malia Obama, 23, Paddle Board In Bikinis As Dad Barack Goes Shirtless In Hawaii

Former President Barack Obama, 60, and his daughters — Sasha, 20 and Malia, 23 — had fun in the sun over the weekend.

It looks like Barack Obama, 60, and daughters Sasha, 20, and Malia Obama, 23, are enjoying their annual Christmas getaway to Hawaii. New photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the former President wearing a pair of black swim trunks as he went for a dip in the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, he left his sunglasses behind so he was forced to squint his eyes in the sun, but we don’t think that put a damper on his time outdoors with his daughters.

Just one day prior, Sasha and Malia were spotted out on the water on stand-up paddle boards. They rocked gorgeous red and pink bikinis as they showed off their athletic abilities. Sadly, their mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, was nowhere to be seen, but Sasha and Malia appeared to be having a great time together.

Barack, who was born in Hawaii, visits the state with his family every year for the holidays. And this year looks to be no different.

In 2016, Barack gushes about Hawaii, telling National Geographic, “People always ask, why do I stay calm in the midst of a lot of crazy stuff going on. Well, I always tell folks part of it’s being born in Hawaii and knowing what it’s like to jump into the ocean and understanding what it means when you see a sea turtle in the face of a wave.”

No sea turtles were pictured with the Obamas over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t see any. Clearly, Barack went into the ocean, so he may have come in contact with one of those sea creatures. Only he knows for certain.