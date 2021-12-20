See Pics

Sasha, 20, & Malia Obama, 23, Paddle Board In Bikinis As Dad Barack Goes Shirtless In Hawaii

MEGA
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes in a colorful bikini on the beach in Miami. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Mary J Blige. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811780_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes on the beach in Miami soaking up some sun rays in style after attending Art Basel 2021. The R&B queen was rocking her curves in a teeny weeny Dior bikini and matching bucket hat. Mary returns to the music scene with 2 new singles off her first album in over 4 years. Pictured: Mary J. Blige BACKGRID USA 5 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Behati Prinsloo seen at the beach in Miami Beach,Florida Pictured: Behati Prinsloo Ref: SPL5277843 011221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 41 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Former President Barack Obama, 60, and his daughters — Sasha, 20 and Malia, 23 — had fun in the sun over the weekend.

It looks like Barack Obama, 60, and daughters Sasha, 20, and Malia Obama, 23, are enjoying their annual Christmas getaway to Hawaii. New photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the former President wearing a pair of black swim trunks as he went for a dip in the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, he left his sunglasses behind so he was forced to squint his eyes in the sun, but we don’t think that put a damper on his time outdoors with his daughters.

Barack Obama swims in the ocean during a family Christmas vacation at Pyramid Rock Beach on January 1, 2012 in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. (MEGA)

Just one day prior, Sasha and Malia were spotted out on the water on stand-up paddle boards. They rocked gorgeous red and pink bikinis as they showed off their athletic abilities. Sadly, their mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, was nowhere to be seen, but Sasha and Malia appeared to be having a great time together.

Barack, who was born in Hawaii, visits the state with his family every year for the holidays. And this year looks to be no different.

Related Gallery

Barack & Michelle Obama -- Photos Of The Former First Family

**FILE** Illinois state Sen. Barack Obama, D-Chicago, walks with his wife, Michelle, and daughter, Malia, age 1 1/2, in Chicago on primary day in Illinois in this March 21, 2000, file photo. Obama lost to incumbent U.S. Rep Bobby Rush in the election. (AP Photo/Chicago Sun-Times, Scott Stewart, File) **CHICAGO OUT, MAGS OUT**
** FILE ** In this Feb. 10, 2007 file photo, then Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill. and his wife Michelle wave to the crowd after he announced his candidacy for president of the United States at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., his wife Michelle, left, and Oprah Winfrey wave to the crowd at the end of a rally in Manchester, N.H. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Malia Obama wore a white bikini as she relaxed with friends on the beach in Miami on Feb. 6, 2019. (MEGA)
Sasha Obama takes in the sun on the beach in Miami with some friends on Jan. 13, 2017. (MEGA)

In 2016, Barack gushes about Hawaii, telling National Geographic, “People always ask, why do I stay calm in the midst of a lot of crazy stuff going on. Well, I always tell folks part of it’s being born in Hawaii and knowing what it’s like to jump into the ocean and understanding what it means when you see a sea turtle in the face of a wave.”

No sea turtles were pictured with the Obamas over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t see any. Clearly, Barack went into the ocean, so he may have come in contact with one of those sea creatures. Only he knows for certain.