Kate Middleton Stuns In Black & White Dress For 1st Solo Appearance On U.S. Trip: Photos

Kate Middleton, 40, was the image of royal refinement during an appearance at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday, Dec 2. The Princess of Wales was simply stunning in a black and white houndstooth look during her Ivy League engagement.

The mother-of-three looked elegant as can be in her neatly tailored Emilia Wickstead dress, which featured long sleeves, a crisp collar, and a tiny belt. Highlighting Kate’s long 5’9″ figure, her slim skirt fell down to mid-calf. She carried a little blue handbag and added black pumps for accessories. Meanwhile, the royal wore her chocolate tresses in loose waves brushed over her shoulders.

While at Harvard, Kate visited the university’s Center of the Developing Child. There, she had “a discussion with researchers about the advances in science that can be harnessed to achieve a promising future for every child.”

The college visit was her first appearance without Prince William during their visit to the United States. While Kate was at Harvard, her husband visited the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The trip is a major occasion for the couple, who are enjoying their first tour across the pond since their 2014 honeymoon. The royals first touched down in Boston on Nov. 30, 2022, making the journey for the second annual Earthshot Prize ceremony. The award was founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020 to help encourage and incentivize forward-thinking plans to help fight climate change across the globe.

It’s been a busy trip for the couple. During their visit, they also enjoyed a Boston Celtics basketball game and visited the non-profit Greentown Labs.

But it seems there won’t be enough time for the duo to meet up with semi-estranged family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “They’re planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits,” royal expert Neil Sean told The Express back in July 2022. Noting the elegance of their excuse, he added, “Very nice and regally put.”