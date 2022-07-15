Prince William & Kate Middleton May Avoid Harry & Meghan Markle During U.S. Trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton are traveling to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new home, the United States, to host the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. But a reunion between the foursome isn’t expected to occur during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s overseas trip, despite it being “an ideal situation” to do so, according to royal expert Neil Sean. “They’re planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits,” Neil said about William, 40, and Kate, 40, per The Express. “Very nice and regally put.”

Furthermore, Neil explained that William and Kate are apparently purposely not making time to see Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, amidst the rift between the once-close siblings. “This all centers upon the fact that William is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah,” Neil claimed.

The royal brothers last saw each other at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the U.K. at the start of June. Harry and Meghan attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, but they didn’t sit near William and Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also attended Trooping the Colour, but they were not part of the official balcony gathering, since they are no longer current working members of the Royal Family.

Prior to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, William and Harry were reportedly working on mending their relationship with video chats and text messaging. “The brothers needed time for everything to settle down,” an insider told The Mirror. “The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. But now there is a strong feeling that what happened is in the past and that they have moved on.”

William and Harry rarely see each other, since the latter resides in California with his wife and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The brothers reunited in the U.K. just twice last year: first for the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip in April, and then in July at the unveiling of a statue of their mom Princess Diana.