Prince Harry Sweetly Reveals Daughter Lili, 10 Mos., ‘Just Took Her First Step’

Prince Harry just revealed his daughter Lilibet‘s latest milestone: she took her first step! While attending the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, the Duke of Sussex shared with PEOPLE that his 10-month-old baby girl — whom he shares with wife Meghan Markle — is slowly making her transition to toddler.

“Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother,” the 37-year-old said, noting Lili’s older sibling, Archie, 2. “She took her first step just a few days ago! Proud papa, here.”

As for Archie, he’s also taking his first steps — into loving sports, that is. Harry noted how he and Meghan “can’t wait” to bring their kids to the games, already introducing the competition to his son.

“I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it,” Harry stated. “I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too. Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it’s so unfiltered and honest.”

Harry later added how much his personal life changed since he launched the games — a sporting event for military veterans who are injured or wounded — in 2014. “Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it,” he said. “When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn’t imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family’s lives could be changed forever if that happened.” He adds, “Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service.