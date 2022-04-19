Prince Harry Sweetly Reveals Daughter Lili, 10 Mos., ‘Just Took Her First Step’

Prince Harry is sharing that he and wife Meghan Markle's 10-month-old daughter Lilibet is starting to walk! Find out all the adorable details here.

By:
April 19, 2022 10:32PM EDT
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
View gallery
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry 17 Apr 2022 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch seated volleyball. 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022
Image Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry just revealed his daughter Lilibet‘s latest milestone: she took her first step! While attending the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, the Duke of Sussex shared with PEOPLE that his 10-month-old baby girl — whom he shares with wife Meghan Markle — is slowly making her transition to toddler.

“Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother,” the 37-year-old said, noting Lili’s older sibling, Archie, 2. “She took her first step just a few days ago! Proud papa, here.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle at Invictus Games (Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock).

As for Archie, he’s also taking his first steps — into loving sports, that is. Harry noted how he and Meghan “can’t wait” to bring their kids to the games, already introducing the competition to his son.

“I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it,” Harry stated. “I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too. Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it’s so unfiltered and honest.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son Archie (HENK KRUGER/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock).

Harry later added how much his personal life changed since he launched the games — a sporting event for military veterans who are injured or wounded — in 2014. Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it,” he said. “When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn’t imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family’s lives could be changed forever if that happened.”

He adds, “Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service.

More From Our Partners

ad