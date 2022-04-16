Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share A Kiss At Invictus Games Opening: Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a cute moment on-stage as they opened the Invictus Games! The Suits alum, 40, and Invictus Games founder, 37, shared a kiss at the event in The Hague, Netherlands on Saturday, April 16. The two were all-smiles throughout the opening ceremonies, holding hands as they arrived and greeting attendees. The Games are scheduled from April 16 through April 22.

Meghan turned heads in an elegant off-the-shoulder cream colored bodysuit by contemporary designer of the moment, Khaite NY, paired with a chic black trouser and pumps. The California native turned to one of her favorite jewelry houses for accessories, opting for the gold nail Juste Un Clou necklace from Cartier, which starts at a price tag of $12,500. She kept her dark haired back in a bun, showing off a pair of diamond earrings.

Harry was also looking dapper himself in a heather gray two-piece suit. The son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana sported a white shirt underneath, sans a formal tie, and black shoes.

The Invictus Games are finally happening after two years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international sporting event is for those who have served in the military and are injured or wounded — using the games to “harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country.” This year, 20 nations are competing in the event with more than 500 participants.

Prince Harry started the Invictus Games after he attended the 2013 Warrior Games in America. “At its heart, the Invictus Games is about empowering every single person around the world. It’s a worldwide display of resilience, determination, and community for which each of us can draw inspiration,” he said in a statement. Prince Harry himself is also a veteran after ten years in the British army.