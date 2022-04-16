Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share A Kiss At Invictus Games Opening: Photos

After a two year delay, the Invictus Games are back! Prince Harry, who founded the event, shared a sweet kiss with wife Meghan Markle at the opening ceremonies.

By:
April 16, 2022 3:44PM EDT
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Opening Ceremony, 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 16 Apr 2022 The following activities will take place in the Fan Zone: Volleyball, The ultimate archery game and Golf RAAK! - Fun park
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry 16 Apr 2022 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, 5th edition of the Invictus Games, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 16 Apr 2022 The Land Rover Driving Challenge, is an Invictus Games medal event that is designed to test the skill, precision, navigational ability, observation, and teamwork ability using Land Rover vehicles.
Image Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a cute moment on-stage as they opened the Invictus Games! The Suits alum, 40, and Invictus Games founder, 37, shared a kiss at the event in The Hague, Netherlands on Saturday, April 16. The two were all-smiles throughout the opening ceremonies, holding hands as they arrived and greeting attendees. The Games are scheduled from April 16 through April 22.

Meghan turned heads in an elegant off-the-shoulder cream colored bodysuit by contemporary designer of the moment, Khaite NY, paired with a chic black trouser and pumps. The California native turned to one of her favorite jewelry houses for accessories, opting for the gold nail Juste Un Clou necklace from Cartier, which starts at a price tag of $12,500. She kept her dark haired back in a bun, showing off a pair of diamond earrings.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss on stage. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Harry was also looking dapper himself in a heather gray two-piece suit. The son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana  sported a white shirt underneath, sans a formal tie, and black shoes.

The couple appeared at the opening for the Invictus Games in The Hague. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The Invictus Games are finally happening after two years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international sporting event is for those who have served in the military and are injured or wounded — using the games to “harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country.” This year, 20 nations are competing in the event with more than 500 participants.

Prince Harry started the Invictus Games after he attended the 2013 Warrior Games in America. “At its heart, the Invictus Games is about empowering every single person around the world. It’s a worldwide display of resilience, determination, and community for which each of us can draw inspiration,” he said in a statement. Prince Harry himself is also a veteran after ten years in the British army. 

