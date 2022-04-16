Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Twin In Jeans At Invictus Games As They Race In Mini SUVs: Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked like the picture-perfect couple while taking in all the excitement of the Invictus Games over the weekend. In a rare public outing, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex were spotted at the international sporting event in The Hague, the Netherlands on Saturday, April 16 as they twinned in jeans!

Fans of the royals expected the adorable couple to attend, as Prince Harry founded the tournament for injured and sick service members and veterans back in 2014. Stylish Meghan wore a loose fitting straight leg pair of denim in a light wash, paired with a tweed Celine jacket and nude and black Chanel ballet flats. She accessorized with a pair of gold wire Linda Farrow sunglasses on her head, and finished the look with a Celine handbag. Meanwhile, Harry opted for a darker pair of jeans and a black Invictus Games golf shirt.

The couple were all smiles as they went for a spin in a pair of mini Land Rovers with some kids, clearly enjoying the event. Harry even fist pumped in the air as he sat in the small toy car, which was a promotional activity ahead of the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge.

16 Apr 2022 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, 5th edition of the Invictus Games, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 16 Apr 2022 The Land Rover Driving Challenge, is an Invictus Games medal event that is designed to test the skill, precision, navigational ability, observation, and teamwork ability using Land Rover vehicles.

After being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Invictus Games returned in all their glory this year to “harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country,” per the event’s website. More than 500 participants from 20 nations will compete in ten sports, such as weightlifting, basketball and archery, for the fifth iteration of the Games since its debut in London in 2014. “We believe the next Invictus Games will act as an inspiration to competitors and those attending or watching at home,” Chairman of the Invictus Games Foundation, Sir Keith Mills, said in a statement.

Prince Harry was inspired to organize the Games after he attended the 2013 Warrior Games in the United States, a competition held for wounded American veterans. “He saw how the power of sport could help physically, psychologically and socially,” reads the Invictus Games website. “His mind was made up. London would host the inaugural Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Service personnel.” At the time of the first Games debut, Prince Harry said in a statement, “At its heart, the Invictus Games is about empowering every single person around the world. It’s a worldwide display of resilience, determination, and community for which each of us can draw inspiration.”

The son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana undoubtedly holds the tournament close to his heart, as he is a combat veteran himself, having spent ten years in the British army, eventually rising to the rank of Captain. The Games are scheduled from April 16 through April 22.