See Pic

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Debut 1st Photo Of Daughter Lilibet In Christmas Card With Archie

prince harry, meghan markle
Shutterstock
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala, in New York. The Duke of Sussex will also present the inaugural Intrepid Valor Award to five service members, veterans and their military families Salute to Freedom Gala, New York, United States - 10 Nov 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 61 Photos.
News Writer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the holidays by showing off the first photo of their six-month-old daughter, along with their son Archie!

Happy Christmas! Meghan Markle40, and Prince Harry, 37, Christmas card, which you can see here, was revealed on Thursday December 23. The family photo showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their two children in a sweet family photo. Harry had his arm around his two-year-old son Archie Harrison, while Meghan held up their daughter Lilibet Diana, 6 months old. The picture also marked the family’s first public photo of their little girl!

Harry and Meghan smile with Archie in an interview. (Shutterstock)

The holiday card featured a very simple message of “Happy Holidays” written in white over a deep red background. Harry, Megan, and Archie all rocked blue jeans for the sweet picture. Meghan sported a black turtleneck, and was a complete doting mother as she held up Lilibet, who was dressed in all-white. Little Archie looked just like his father with red hair, and he wore a white button down. Harry kept it casual with a blue-gray button-down shirt.

The photo is incredibly sweet, but it’s not clear what Harry and Meghan are going to do for Christmas this year. Meghan spoke about the couple’s Thanksgiving plans during a November interview with Ellen Degeneres. “We’ll be home and just relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving home in California. it’ll be really nice,” she said, so maybe the pair will have similar plans for Christmas.

Related Gallery

Happy 2nd Birthday, Archie: See Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Adorable Son

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa Duke and Duchess of Sussex on royal tour of South Africa, Cape Town - 25 Sep 2019 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa. Founded in Cape Town in 2013, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes and makes the lessons of Archbishop Tutu accessible to new generations. It is located in one of Cape Town's oldest buildings and a national landmark, The Old Granary Building.

Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card was Lili’s debut picture. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

While it seems like Harry and Meghan have settled nicely into being a family of four with their two sweet kids, Meghan did open up about some of her struggles adjusting after Lili’s birth in an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, advocating for paid child leave for all. “Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren’t confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work,” she wrote.