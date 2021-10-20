See Message

Meghan Markle Confesses She & Prince Harry Were ‘Overwhelmed’ After Lili’s Birth

Meghan Markle wrote an open letter about paid family leave to the U.S. Congress and shared what life is like for her and Prince Harry now that they’re parents of two.

Meghan Markle, 40, is speaking out about what life has been like for her and her husband Prince Harry, 37, since the birth of their second child, daughter Lili, in June. The Duchess of Sussex wrote an open letter about paid family leave to U.S. Congress and admitted that despite the joy her new baby has brought her and her family, it’s not always easy.

“In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child,” she wrote in the letter, which was published on Oct. 20. “Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.”

The former Suits star went on to describe her life as a mom with her son Archie, 2, and now four-month-old Lili in the letter after having previously said having “two is definitely a juggle” at the 2021 WellChild Awards in July. She explained how important it is to both make a living and raise children and said she doesn’t believe parents should have to choose between the two.

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan),” she continued to write. “In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country — because when paid leave is a right, we’re creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs and economic strength at the starting line.”

Meghan’s open letter was shared by Paid Leave for All, the national campaign of organizations fighting for paid family and medical leave in the U.S., on their website. Paid family leave is one of the cornerstones of President Joe Biden‘s administration but it’s in danger of being removed from the social safety net bill Democrats are currently trying to pass. Meghan’s letter was addressed to political bigwigs like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and in it, she also explained why she thinks paid family leave is worth fighting for.

“Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists,” she explained. “This is about putting families above politics.”