Exclusive Video

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Looked ‘Very Much In Love’ During NYC Visit To UN: Video & Photo

Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
and

An eyewitness tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked ‘in love’ and straight ‘out of a fairytale’ during their first outing in New York.

From California to New York: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 23 for a day of social commitments, including a trip to the United Nations headquarters to meet with US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. According to an eyewitness, the royals looked “very much in love” while in the city.

meghan markle and prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the UN in New York on September 23 (HollywoodLife)

“Meghan and Harry visited a UN ambassador for about an hour at an apartment building in the midtown east area,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife exclusively, adding that the duchess, 40, “looked stunning, like seeing someone out of a fairytale book walk right in front of you.” The source added, “They were very nice and very much in love. They arrived around 12:45 [p.m.] and left around 1:30 p.m.”

Meghan looked stylish for the meeting, wearing a brown overcoat over a black turtleneck and knee-length skirt. Harry, 37, looked dapper in a suit. The ambassador shared a few snapshots with the two from her office on Thursday. “Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness,” Linda captioned the post.

Related Gallery

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Most Romantic Moments: See PDA Photos & More

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry4th Endeavour Fund Awards, Mansion House, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. Their Royal Highnesses celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of these men and women to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. The annual awards, now in their fourth year, brings together hundreds of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The awards ceremony, which will be hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will see four prizes awarded on the night: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and The Community Impact Award, a brand-new award for this year Wearing Victoria Beckham
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 23 Sep 2019

meghan markle and prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the World Trade Center in New York on September 23 (Shutterstock)

The meeting with the ambassador came after the couple began their day with a visit to the One World Observatory at the World Trade Center early Thursday. Meghan and Harry were joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray, as well as Governor Kathy Hochul. Meghan opted for a different, all-black look during that visit, pairing a turtleneck and trousers with a coat. It’s unclear if their children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 3 months, have joined them on the trip, but the NYC trip marks the couple’s first public outing since the birth of their daughter.

Meghan and Harry are also set to attend Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25 to “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity,” per Global Citizen’s website, in an effort to “end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere.” Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish are among the star-studded guests. The royal couple are reportedly staying at The Carlyle, a luxury hotel that was Princess Diana‘s favorite place to stay while in the city.