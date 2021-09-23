See Pics

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit One World Trade Center In 1st Public Outing Since Lilibet’s Birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at Government House in Wellington Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of New Zealand - 28 Oct 2018
Governor Kathy Hochul, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Mayor Bill de Blasio Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit One World Observatory, One World Trade Center, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2021
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit One World Observatory, One World Trade Center, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2021
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit One World Observatory, One World Trade Center, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Welcome to New York! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived on the East Coast, and kicked off their tour with a visit to the One World Trade Center observatory.

Prince Harry37, and Meghan Markle, 40, have stepped out in New York City, beginning their tour of the Big Apple with a visit to the One World Trade Center observatory on September 23. The outing marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first joint appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana in June. The couple walked hand-in-hand as they arrived for their meeting with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.

meghan
Meghan and Harry. Image: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The royal cut a classic figure in a suit and tie, while the Suits alum stunned in a black pantsuit with a navy coat. She slicked her hair back into a low bun and waved to onlookers who welcomed them to the city. Harry and Meghan are in town for the Global Citizen Live Event, and will take part in the 24-hour global broadcast from the Great Lawn in Central Park this weekend

The event aims to work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone. In a statement, the couple added, “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health, social, and economic inequality globally. The global vaccine rollout thus far further deepens these disparities, with the poorest and most marginalized populations most adversely impacted.”

Related Gallery

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Cutest Pics Since The Wedding: See Their Sweetest Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

meghan
Meghan and Harry in NYC. Image: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Of course, the pair are no strangers to humanitarian work, with Meghan recently announcing her 40×40 initiative. In a video — which dropped on her 40th birthday — Meghan was joined by comedian Melissa McCarthy to announce the project which encourages people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work. Celebs including Adele, poet Amanda Gorman and fashion designer Stella McCartney have pledged to join the initiative and mentor women in their communities.

Meanwhile, father-of-two Prince Harry recently opened up about taking on the role of ‘dad’ in an interview with Ed Sheeran in July. “Congratulations, a girl right?” the singer asked Harry, per Hello! magazine. “We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?” The Prince responded, “Two is definitely a juggle.”