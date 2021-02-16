Exclusive

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is ‘Very Active’ & ‘Talking’ Lots As He Nears 2nd Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in BerkshirePrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex new Baby Photocall, Windsor Castle, UK - 08 May 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa Duke and Duchess of Sussex on royal tour of South Africa, Cape Town - 25 Sep 2019 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa. Founded in Cape Town in 2013, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes and makes the lessons of Archbishop Tutu accessible to new generations. It is located in one of Cape Town's oldest buildings and a national landmark, The Old Granary Building. View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie is growing like a weed! The almost two-year-old (and future big brother) is talking and playing so much, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s little guy is growing up! The royals’ son, Archie, turns two years old in May 2021, and he’s “hitting all the milestones” for a child his age expertly, a source close to mom Meghan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He’s absolutely keeping his parents on their toes.

Archie is growing fast. He’s talking up a storm now and he’s very active. Harry’s even started teaching him how to kick a ball.” the source said. Meghan and Harry certainly have their hands full with their little one, who’s growing and thriving since they moved to California in August 2020. The twosome made the decision to step back from their royal duties in England and maintain a more quiet life in the United States. In their ultra-private Santa Barbara home, Archie can play and learn without intrusion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cradle their son, Archie, during a visit to South Africa, 9/25/19 (AP News)

Archie has something important to prep for, too. He’s becoming a big brother soon! Meghan and Harry announced on February 14 that they’re expecting their second child with an adorable photo showing the couple lying in the grass, Meghan’s baby bump visible in her dress. A representative for Meghan and Harry told HollywoodLife in a statement: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The news is especially sweet; Meghan announced in November that she had experienced a miscarriage. Meghan wanted a second child especially after seeing how her husband of nearly three years interacts with their son. She thinks he’s an “incredible dad,” the source told HollywoodLife. “[He’s] so loving and so hands on,” they added. “She feels fortunate to have a partner like him.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce newborn son Archie to the world, 5/8/19 (AP News)

HollywoodLife reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reps for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.