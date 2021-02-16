Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is ‘Very Active’ & ‘Talking’ Lots As He Nears 2nd Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie is growing like a weed! The almost two-year-old (and future big brother) is talking and playing so much, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s little guy is growing up! The royals’ son, Archie, turns two years old in May 2021, and he’s “hitting all the milestones” for a child his age expertly, a source close to mom Meghan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He’s absolutely keeping his parents on their toes.

“Archie is growing fast. He’s talking up a storm now and he’s very active. Harry’s even started teaching him how to kick a ball.” the source said. Meghan and Harry certainly have their hands full with their little one, who’s growing and thriving since they moved to California in August 2020. The twosome made the decision to step back from their royal duties in England and maintain a more quiet life in the United States. In their ultra-private Santa Barbara home, Archie can play and learn without intrusion.

Archie has something important to prep for, too. He’s becoming a big brother soon! Meghan and Harry announced on February 14 that they’re expecting their second child with an adorable photo showing the couple lying in the grass, Meghan’s baby bump visible in her dress. A representative for Meghan and Harry told HollywoodLife in a statement: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The news is especially sweet; Meghan announced in November that she had experienced a miscarriage. Meghan wanted a second child especially after seeing how her husband of nearly three years interacts with their son. She thinks he’s an “incredible dad,” the source told HollywoodLife. “[He’s] so loving and so hands on,” they added. “She feels fortunate to have a partner like him.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reps for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.