Happy Birthday, Archie: 18 Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son & All The Royal Kids

It’s little Archie’s first birthday! To commemorate the occasion, we’re taking a look back at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sweetest moments with their son over the last year!

It’s hard to believe that one year ago today, Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, welcomed their sweet little boy into the world! Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 and today, we’re celebrating the milestone occasion with a look back at the royal tot’s sweetest moments with his mom and dad! Life for a royal baby is full of excitement practically as soon as he or she is born. And Archie was no exception to a life of fun and travel following his birth.

It wasn’t long after Archie’s birth on May 6 that Meghan and Harry introduced their first born to the world! On May 8, 2019, Meghan and Harry stepped out for photo call to introduce the newest member of the royal family to the world. The custom is quite common, and even an infant Harry was once the bundle of joy being introduced to the world by his parents, Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Roughly four months after little Archie’s birth, royal duties started calling! Meghan, Harry, and Archie went on their first royal tour as a family to South Africa where they met Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The meeting was such a splendid occasion and not only strengthened the bond between leaders but also provided an opportunity to see Archie in action! The adorable little tot sat on his lovingly mother’s lap and made faces at the cameras. Meghan couldn’t help herself but smile with pure joy as her son took in all the sights and sounds around him!

Of course, things have definitely settled down in terms of excitement since Archie’s parents made the decision to take a step back from their royal duties. Not only has that meant that fans of Harry and Meghan don’t often see the little tot, but with the added social restrictions amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the little family has been spending a lot of time away from prying cameras and enjoying every minute! “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics,” Harry shared in an interview with representatives from the organization WellChild. Clearly, he and Archie have been spending some quality time goofing around and bonding as they continue to quarantine in Los Angeles.

As for how the newly-minted parents will celebrate their son’s birthday during quarantine, they have a few special plans. “Meghan and Harry will celebrate Archie’s first birthday as a family. Right now their priority is keeping Archie safe and healthy and doing what they can to help out during this worldwide crisis,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “When things do get back to normal, of course they will want to celebrate and a big priority will be taking Archie overseas to see Harry’s family. But at the moment the focus is on doing everything possible to help out [during this pandemic].” Although their celebration will be small, there will be more than enough love to go around for this little one! Happy birthday, Archie! Check out the gallery above to see more photos of Archie and his cousins through the years.