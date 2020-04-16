Prince Harry Confesses He Rolls Around On The Floor With Archie, 11 Months, In Quarantine

Prince Harry shared during a call with the WellChild charity that he is learning to ‘celebrate those moments’ that he has with son Archie and wife Meghan Markle as the three continue to quarantine together in Los Angeles!

Time in self-isolation is proving to be precious for Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle, and their 11-month-old son, Archie. In a virtual interview with the organization WellChild — a group that provides care for seriously ill children and youth in the United Kingdom — the former Duke of Sussex, 35, expressed how grateful he was to have time with his family amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. “There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’” Prince Harry shared with WellChild representatives and parents. Fortunately, Prince Harry and his wife, 38, are incredibly thankful to have time with their son away from cameras and in the safety of their home.

“You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics,” the British royal continued. “Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.” Of course, Prince Harry, who has been a dedicated supporter of WellChild for a number of years, praised the parents and caregivers, commending their “resilience” and “strength” and saying that they have been “absolutely incredible.”

Prince Harry even admitted to the parents and caregivers that, “Having one kid at 11-months-old is enough!” Baby Archie will turn one-year-old on May 6 and Prince Harry and Meghan are already setting plans in motion to celebrate. The family moved to LA to be close with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at the end of March. The couple made their final appearance as senior members of the royal family on March 9 at the Commonwealth Day celebrations, where they had a slightly awkward interaction with Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton.

Since their departure from royal duties, however, the couple have seemingly been enjoying their time in North America. While in Canada, Meghan was often spotted on nature walks with the couple’s dogs and little Archie strapped to her chest in a sling. She’s also landed her very first job post-royal life with Disney. Prince Harry, meanwhile, is still as devoted as ever to his philanthropic pursuits, teaming with Jon Bon Jovi for the theme of Prince Harry’s beloved Invictus Games.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted practically all means of normal life across the globe, Prince Harry and Meghan offered their love and support to their admirers and people all over the world. “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” the couple shared on Instagram. “We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for every one of us,” the statement read. “We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come.”