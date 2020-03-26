Report
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Move To LA After Leaving Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan visit Canada House in London, Britain, 07 January 2020. Canada House houses the offices of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom. The Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex thanked the High Commissioner for the 'warm hospitality' during their six-week sabbatical. Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Canada House in London, United Kingdom - 07 Jan 2020
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2R) and Meghan Duchess of Sussex (2L) stand with the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette and the deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Fountain Smith, as they leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth. View Gallery View Gallery 54 Photos.
and

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie have reportedly left their Canadian residence to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles. This is where Meghan’s mother, Doria, still resides!

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are apparently on the move! The couple, along with their adorable 10-month-old son Archie, have reportedly left the Vancouver Island residence they’ve called home for the last few months and relocated to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles, a source told People. This is where Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who’s a social worker and yoga instructor, lives! However, Meghan and Harry have been allegedly “living in a secluded compound” and “haven’t ventured out” during the coronavirus crisis, the insider claimed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Meghan and Harry’s reps for comment.

Just a few hours before Meghan and Harry’s big move was reported, another exciting piece of news broke: Meghan landed her first post-royal life job! On March 26, Disney confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will be narrating a Disney Plus nature documentary called Elephants.

Big changes have been a common theme in Meghan and Harry’s lives, ever since revealing they’d be stepping back as “senior members” of U.K.’s Royal Family in Jan. 2020. At the time, Queen Elizabeth announced that there’ll be a “period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.” Harry and Meghan followed through on that plan, and even left Archie behind in Canada (for safety reasons) to reunite with the Royal Family in Europe in early March. The parents’ attendance at Commonwealth Day in London’s Westminster Abbey marked their last ever royal appearance, before they lose their royal titles on March 31.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Commonwealth Day in London alongside Royals like Prince William and Kate Middleton on March 9, 2020. (Shutterstock)

This reported move to LA is yet another plot twist in Meghan and Harry’s unpredictable timelines! Despite the miles between Archie and the Royals, Meghan “wants Harry to remain close to his family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife amid the coronavirus outbreak. The insider added, “There’s no question about that. It’s been a tough time but at the end of the day he still loves his family and that won’t change and hasn’t changed. He has always been close to his grandmother and he very much wants her to have time with Archie, he loves seeing them together. It was sad they couldn’t bring Archie over on their trip but it was the sensible choice and everyone understood. They do want to go back as soon as they can to remedy that though.”