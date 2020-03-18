See Message
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Try To Calm Fears Amid COVID-19 Crisis: ‘We Are All In This Together’

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
REX/Shutterstock
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan visit Canada House in London, Britain, 07 January 2020. Canada House houses the offices of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom. The Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex thanked the High Commissioner for the 'warm hospitality' during their six-week sabbatical. Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Canada House in London, United Kingdom - 07 Jan 2020
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2R) and Meghan Duchess of Sussex (2L) stand with the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette and the deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Fountain Smith, as they leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth. View Gallery View Gallery 54 Photos.
News Editor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are calling for unity amid the coronavius epidemic. They shared a compassionate message on March 18, about how they plan to support the mental and emotional well-being of others.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are dedicated to helping others through the global coronavirus crisis. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will soon be free of their royal duties after stepping down from their titles in February, shared a plan of action in a lengthy statement addressing coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon. Meghan and Harry’s public response to the pandemic came one day after the royal family announced that the Queen Elizabeth will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter holiday one week early to self-quarantine.

“THIS MOMENT is as TRUE a TESTAMENT there is to the HUMAN SPIRIT,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared in an image on Instagram. In the caption of the post, began to explain why unity is crucial. “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” Meghan and Harry said.

“There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring,” the statement continued,” noting, “This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

“We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”

(Photo credit: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle/Instagram) 

The pair went on to explain how they plan to support mental and emotional well-being of the public over the coming weeks.

“We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being,” Meghan and Harry wrote.

“In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up.

Their message concluded with a call for compassion.

“We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us,” the statement read. “We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…”

On the same day Harry and Meghan shared their joint statement, his brother, Prince William addressed coronavirus in a message via video. This afternoon, the Duke of Cambridge became the first member of the royal family to personally speak out about the ongoing crisis.

In the video, William expressed his support for the National Emergencies Trust at Kensington Palace, which is raising money to support local charities in its initiatives to help those suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch William’s message in the above video.