Queen Elizabeth, 93, To Self Quarantine At Windsor Castle: Garden Parties & More Cancelled

Queen Elizabeth will self-quarantine at Windsor Castle amid the global coronavirus epidemic, the royal family announced on March 17. The changes to her diary also include the cancellation of events in May and more.

Queen Elizabeth is taking precautionary measures amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic. Her Royal Highness, 93, is leaving Buckingham Palace to self-quarantine at Windsor Castle, the royal family announced on Tuesday afternoon. The queen will leave for Easter holiday on Thursday, March 19 — one week earlier than planned, with no return date determine.

“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary,” the royal family tweeted above the link to a full statement. “Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford,” the statement read, noting that “Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice.”

As for future royal events? “In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postpone,” the statement included. Many countries have ordered guidelines banning groups of 50 or more people at events, including the United States, which President Donald Trump then ordered young people to 10 or less in a group setting.

As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary. Read our press release in full:https://t.co/dWXKCT0AQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 17, 2020

Additionally, the annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel on 9th April will not go ahead as planned, the statement continued, listing more events that will not take place due to the changes in her schedule: “Three Garden Parties hosted by The Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place. Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place. Investitures will be rearranged to later dates.”

The royal concluded, “Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course, in consultation with Government.”

Just last week, the Queen noticeably refrained from shaking hands at Buckingham Palace. She was also pictured wearing gloves at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, something that is said to be uncommon at investiture ceremonies.