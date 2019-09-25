Meghan Markle Carries Smiling Baby Archie, 4 Mos., While Meeting Desmond Tutu: ‘Arch Meets Archie’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their son, Archie, to a new friend during their trip to South Africa: Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Pics from their visit, showing a giggly Archie, are too cute for words.

Archbishop, meet Archie! Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, brought their sweet son, Archie, for a special visit to the famed Archbishop Desmond Tutu while they continued their trip to Cape Town, South Africa. The four-month-old royal was on his best behavior during the meeting with the Nobel Peace Prize winner and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, giggling and smiling in his mother’s arms. Meghan never put her baby boy, who was wearing adorable overalls and tiny socks, down, and Prince Harry couldn’t stop beaming while looking at his little family. The 87-year-old anti-apartheid and human rights activist absolutely adored Archie.

In one photo from the UK royals’ South Africa visit, he leaned in to give Archie a big kiss on the forehead. Meghan looked delighted by the moment. While speaking to the archbishop’s daughter in front of the press documenting their chat, Harry joked that Archie’s already “used to” being in front of the cameras. To which she replied, “You like the ladies. He’s going to be a ladies’ man.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted two sweet photos on Instagram from the visit, the first captioned, “Arch meets Archie! The Duke and Duchess were honored to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka.”

The royal family are in the middle of a 10-day tour of Africa, including South Africa. During a “group mindfulness activity” with charity group Waves for Change on September 24, the Duke and Duchess were instructed to identify each others’ strengths. Meghan said that “parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning,” Ash Heese, a manager for Waves for Change, told PEOPLE. “She said, ‘He’s the best dad,’ and [Harry] said, ‘No, she’s the best mom.’” How cute is that?

Upon arriving in Cape Town, the couple shared a rare moment of PDA that left royal watchers swooning. Harry and Meghan smiled and held hands as they walked around the Nyanga township, and they looked so happy together.