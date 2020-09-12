Meghan Markle Gives Fans A Look Inside Her & Prince Harry’s $14 Million Santa Barbara Mansion

Meghan Markle has offered a rare glimpse inside her new California house while on a video chat with clients from clothing charity Smart Works.

Meghan Markle, 39, joined a video chat with clients from the Smart Works clothing charity, and gave fans a peek inside her new $14.7 million Santa Barbara mansion. The Duchess of Sussex, who recently moved to California with Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie, has remained a patron of the charity despite stepping away from royal duties. “People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it’s really not … all of that stuff is the exterior but it’s what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory,” she said of the charity, which helps vulnerable women dress for job interviews.

She added, “It’s the confidence, it’s what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with.” In the video chat, which was posted to the charity’s Instagram page on September 12, Meghan wore a light brown satin top with a structured white blazer. She pulled her brunette tresses into a side ponytail and looked totally radiant with a light makeup look, including bronzer and lip gloss.

Meghan also offered a rare look insider her new mansion as she sat in front of a stone fireplace, which had a small lamp and a black and white print placed above it on the mantle. A tall window could also be seen to Meghan’s right, along with a fiddle leaf fig plant which was in a white, grey and brown pot. The walls were painted a crisp white and featured skirting board detailing — major California vibes!

Meghan launched a capsule collection with Smart Works in September 2019, and sat down with the three women in celebration of the one-year anniversary. “As women so often it’s so easy to forget all of your skills and assets,” she said. “Not that they’re not there, but you need someone to point them out for you and say, ‘yeah that’s right’. I find women who volunteer, especially with Smart Works, is they’re not pointing out something that doesn’t exist, but they’re seeing something in you for the first time.”