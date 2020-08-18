Prince Harry Shows Royal Fans Sneak Peek Of His $14 Million CA Mansion During Invictus Team Call  

Slowly but surely, we’re getting glimpses at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new dream home in California! The Duke of Sussex provided a sneak peak at the couple’s Santa Barbara mansion during a recent video call with his Invictus Games team.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to share previews of their new $14.7 million property in Santa Barbara — California’s Montecito neighborhood! Harry unveiled the couple’s white walls in the background of a video call on August 15. The Duke of Sussex, 25, dropped in to catch up with Team Invictus via video, following the successful completion of their At Home Superhero Tri.

As seen in the 10-minute clip, Harry appeared to be sitting front of a a chest or China cabinet of sorts. Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out what they claim looked like paint swatches to his left. Though, it’s unclear what the square-shaped objects were on the wall behind him. Harry, who was dressed in a casual, dark grey button-up shirt, was in great spirits while laughing and chatting with Team Invictus.

Just last week, Meghan, 39, also shared a sneak peek of couple’s new CA mansion, which happens to neighbor the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres and Rob Lowe. During a video call with The 19th* Represents 2020 Virtual Summit — where she appeared as a guest speaker on August 14 — Meghan sat in a room with large windows, which featured dark wood panels. White-colored walls surrounded the Duchess of Sussex, who sat in a cream-colored arm chair with mahogany-style wood finish.

Meghan and Harry officially became residents of Santa Barbara after settling into a family home there in July with their now one-year-old son, Archie. A representative for the couple later confirmed the news about their new abode. Harry and Meghan relocated after announcing on January 8 that they decided to step down from their senior roles as Royals.

In the joint announcement, Harry and Meghan also confirmed that they, along with their one-year-old son, Archie would be splitting time between the U.S. and U.K. — while remaining “financially independent” from Harry’s family. Harry and Meghan previously lived at Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, in London, followed by a stay at Frogmore Cottage in the Home Park of Windsor Castle.