Watch
Hollywood Life

Prince Harry Shows Royal Fans Sneak Peek Of His $14 Million CA Mansion During Invictus Team Call  

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
MEGA
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
News Editor

Slowly but surely, we’re getting glimpses at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new dream home in California! The Duke of Sussex provided a sneak peak at the couple’s Santa Barbara mansion during a recent video call with his Invictus Games team.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to share previews of their new $14.7 million property in Santa Barbara — California’s Montecito neighborhood! Harry unveiled the couple’s white walls in the background of a video call on August 15. The Duke of Sussex, 25, dropped in to catch up with Team Invictus via video, following the successful completion of their At Home Superhero Tri.

As seen in the 10-minute clip, Harry appeared to be sitting front of a a chest or China cabinet of sorts. Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out what they claim looked like paint swatches to his left. Though, it’s unclear what the square-shaped objects were on the wall behind him. Harry, who was dressed in a casual, dark grey button-up shirt, was in great spirits while laughing and chatting with Team Invictus.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry celebrate the first birthday of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in Malibu on May 6, 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Just last week, Meghan, 39, also shared a sneak peek of couple’s new CA mansion, which happens to neighbor the likes of Oprah WinfreyEllen Degeneres and Rob Lowe. During a video call with The 19th* Represents 2020 Virtual Summit — where she appeared as a guest speaker on August 14 — Meghan sat in a room with large windows, which featured dark wood panels. White-colored walls surrounded the Duchess of Sussex, who sat in a cream-colored arm chair with mahogany-style wood finish.

Meghan and Harry officially became residents of Santa Barbara after settling into a family home there in July with their now one-year-old son, Archie. A representative for the couple later confirmed the news about their new abode. Harry and Meghan relocated after announcing on January 8 that they decided to step down from their senior roles as Royals.

In the joint announcement, Harry and Meghan also confirmed that they, along with their one-year-old son, Archie would be splitting time between the U.S. and U.K. — while remaining “financially independent” from Harry’s family. Harry and Meghan previously lived at Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, in London, followed by a stay at Frogmore Cottage in the Home Park of Windsor Castle.