Meghan Markle Seemingly Shades England As She Admits She’s Glad To Be Home In U.S. ‘For So Many Reasons’

In a preview for Meghan Markle’s sit-down interview with Gloria Steinem, the Duchess of Sussex sounded relieved to have left the United Kingdom for California!

Meghan Markle, 39, does not regret moving back to the United States with her husband, Prince Harry, 35! After giving up their royal life in England, Gloria Steinhem welcomed back the Duchess of Sussex in a sit-down interview for the MAKERS Women series that’ll fully drop on Aug. 26. In a preview clip released a day prior, though, fans can hear a snippet of this legendary conversation — including Meghan’s true thoughts on returning to her home country.

“…So glad that you’re home,” Gloria tells Meghan towards the beginning of the preview clip, and Meghan admits, “Me, too, for so many reasons.” It’s unclear if one of these “reasons” was a life independent of the Royal family in the U.K., or simple relief to have left England, where Meghan’s life as a former senior Royal member was relentlessly covered by tabloids. Even if the answer is none of these reasons, Meghan doesn’t elaborate, because she instead moves on to topics such as voting in the upcoming U.S presidential election.

In Jan. 2020, Meghan and Harry rocked the world by announcing their intent to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent” while balancing their “time between the United Kingdom and North America.” Later that month, a final agreement was reached, which mandated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would lose “public funds for royal duties,” their His/Her Royal Highness titles, and their roles as “working members of the Royal Family” by the spring of 2020, which Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

With all the fine details worked out, Meghan, Harry and their one-year-old son, Prince Archie, proceeded to relocate to Vancouver Island. However, by March of 2020 — shortly after the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. — People reported that the couple moved to Los Angeles, where Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland lives. By July of 2020, the former couple settled into their new home in Santa Barbara, a beachside city that’s a roughly two-hour drive from LA.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family,” Meghan and Harry’s rep told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 12. The new homeowners even gave a peak inside their $14.7 California mansion during a video meeting with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust members later that month, during which they gushed about the Queen’s “legacy,” suggesting that there’s no bad blood over this move.

“They feel that this move has given them a chance at a sense of a normal life,” a source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY towards the end of August. The insider added, “They are very happy. They love the house but they will be making some changes to make it their own so they’re in that phase now. Meghan has a great eye for design and great taste so everything will be beautiful. She’s very excited to make this house their home.”