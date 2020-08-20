Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Gush Over Queen & Her ‘Legacy’ While Giving Glimpse Of $14.7 Mil. Mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry praised Queen Elizabeth during a call with her Commonwealth Trust, vowing to honor her legacy. Plus, they showed off their $14.7 million mansion!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living life to the fullest in their $14.7 million Santa Barbara mansion, but they’re still hard at work. The royals made their first joint appearance from their new home on August 20, meeting with members of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust for a meeting about making social media more positive. During the meeting, Harry gushed about his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and what she’s created with the QCT.

“I think everything my grandmother wanted to achieve when she took this huge responsibility on, she’s managed,” Harry said during the online meeting. “Hearing you guys, and knowing the broad spectrum that QCT engulfs, you’re the definition of the 21st century Commonwealth, and what it means to be part of it. You are there, standing for equality, for mutual respect and for fairness.”

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is “a growing network of young changemakers across the Commonwealth. A platform where smart ideas and insights are shared, to show that change can be brought about by anyone, anywhere. A place that sparks optimism and inspiration, where more and more people feel motivated and confident to step up and take positive action,” reads their site. The commonwealth is made up of 54 countries, where 2.4 billion people live, of which 60% are under the age of 30, according to QCT. The commonwealth includes Canada, where Meghan and Harry met and once lived.

The QCT was established in 2018 by Queen Elizabeth, and Harry has been involved since Day 1. Meghan admitted on the call that she didn’t know much about the QCT before joining the royal family, but is “honored” by being able to work for the organization. ‘[Young people from across the commonwealth] come with a question, they always offered a solution, and that’s what I think is so inspiring,” she said. “[It’s] why I’m incredibly proud to be able to work with the QCT, but why it’s the continuation of the legacy of your grandmother,” she told Harry.

Their glowing words about Harry’s grandmother come nine days after a sizzling tell-all about the royal family’s dynamics was released. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, details Harry and Meghan’s explosive step back from royal duties and provides alleged details about what prompted their move to California from London — including alleged tensions with Prince William and Kate Middleton. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Meghan and Harry aren’t paying the book any mind.